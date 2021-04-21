Senior Kade McBride pitched his fifth complete game of the season Tuesday to lead the Tors to a 3-1 win over No. 9 Acadiana.
The win moved the Tors (16-17, 8-5) with in .1545 of No. 16 Pineville in the Class 5A power rankings. The Tors need to finish in the top-16 to get a home game in the first round next week.
McBide allowed one earned run on four hits in seven innings with two strikeouts.
Acadiana (18-9, 6-6) scored its lone run on a single by Parker Gwynn in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1, but McBride retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.
Kohl Navarre hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to put Sulphur up 2-1, and Luke Benoit's RBI single pushed the lead to 3-1 in the fifth inning with two outs.
In the third inning, McBride hit a two-out double, and Jake Brown hit a single to bring home courtesy runner Drew Stewart.
Sulphur will host Acadiana on Thursday at 5 p.m. to close out the regular season.
Sulphur.........3
Acadiana.......1
Sulphur. 001 110 0—3-8-1
Acadiana. 001 000 0—1-4-0
PITCHING: W — Kade McBride. L — Ian Montz.
TOP HITTERS: Sulphur — Jake Brown 2-3 (run, RBI). Acadiana — Cardell Thibodeaux 2-3 (run, double).
RECORDS: Sulphur — 16-17, 8-5. Acadiana — 18-9, 6-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.