Brothers Hazen and Gatlin Martin nearly pulled out a team roping state championship at the Louisiana High School Rodeo at the West Cal Arena Wednesday.
The Martin’s finished tied for second with the team of Luke Dubois (Parkview Baptist) and Ty Aymond (Pine Prairie HS) at 110.8 points and just 1.2 points behind the winning team of Caleb Caro (Thibodaux) and Coy Baxter (Centerville Academy).
Coming off a 10th place finish at last year’s LHSFR, the duo placed fifth in the first go-round Tuesday morning with a 12.38-second run, then took second in the afternoon round at 7.39 seconds. They needed to finish ninth or better in the final go to overtake Caro and Baxter but didn’t record a time.
The Martin’s finished fifth in the average standings.
The top four in each event advance to the National High Schools Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Complex in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 19-25.
Hazen Martin, a junior, also qualified for the NHSFR in tie-down roping, finishing third with and just 3.6 points, 65.6-62, behind runner up Brad Hesnor of Sacred Heart-Ville Platte. He won the short go-round Wednesday with a time of 10.3 seconds and finished fourth in the All-Around Cowboy standings with 121 points.
Sulphur High junior Kaylee Kinney qualified for the national rodeo in three events; girls cutting, barrel racing and pole bending.
She placed third in cutting and pole bending and fourth in barrel racing and third in the All-Around Cowgirl standings with 114.7 points.
She won the cutting second go-round Tuesday afternoon with a score of 73 points, had a third-place finish in the first round of barrel racing (16.424 seconds) and placed fourth in all three rounds of pole bending.
Kinney edged Sacred Heart’s Millie Frey by 0.3 points for the final ticket to the NHSFR in barrel racing.
Sulphur junior Kolby Stelly was the runner up in bull riding and boys cutting. He didn’t make a qualifying ride in the first two rounds of bull riding but finished strong with an 80-point ride in the short go-round Wednesday.
Sam Houston High School’s Camryn Richard qualified for the national rodeo with a third-place finish in breakaway roping.
Hackberry cowboy Jacques Trahan has won many awards during his career, but there was one that had eluded him until Wednesday. Trahan won the tie-down roping state championship, holding off last year’s champion Hesnor with a strong finish at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at the West Cal Arena.
Trahan, who was the runner up last year, got off to a shaky start in the first go-round Tuesday morning with a time of 17.19 seconds. He dropped some time in the second go-round with a 15.08 and led Hesnor and Hazen Martin by 6.4 seconds heading into the final round. Trahan shined under pressure with a 10.8-second run, the second-best of the short go-round Wednesday. He placed second in the average and beat Hesnor by 6.7 points, 72.3-65.6.
Trahan came close to winning the All-Around Cowboy title but was edged by Hesnor by 6.4 points, 175.8-169.4.
Trahan’s state title was one of five for area cowboys and cowgirls.
Kylie Conner of Welsh won the breakaway roping title, while Clayton Sharpe of Iowa won the boys cutting state title.
Iowa’s Kinley Leblanc was one of just two double-winners. She took home state titles in girls cutting, beating Sacred Heart’s Millie Frey by 3.8 points, and reined cow horse.
Central School’s Hooter Murphy won the barrel racing and pole bending titles and ran away with the All-Around Cowgirl award with 282.2 points while Conner was the Reserve All-Around Cowgirl with 156.4 points.
Other state runners up from Southwest Louisiana include Welsh’s Coy Hebert (saddle bronc), Conner (barrel racing) and Iowa High’s Alyssa Gary (goat tying).
Southwest La. put on a solid performance in the short go-round with the top time or score in seven of 13 events. Conner went 16.013 seconds in barrel racing but was edged by Murphy, 63-60 for the state title. Grand Lake’s Bailey Mudd shared the top time in breakaway roping with Murphy at 2.4 seconds, while Bell City’s Jude Leonards had the best steer wrestling time at 5.95 seconds. Trahan and Kasey Busby (Hicks HS) had the only sub-10 second time in the team roping short go-round at 8.7 seconds, and Iowa’s Sharpe and Leblanc claimed round wins in boys cutting (70) and reined cow horse (74) respectively.
Final standings
Bareback riding
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Owen BrouilletteSt. Francisville70
2, Travis RagsdaleWinnsboro29.5
Saddle Bronc
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Isaac RichardSt. Edmund HS99.1
2, Coy HebertWelsh85.4
Barrel racing
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Hooter MurphyCentral School63
2, Kylie ConnerWelsh60
3, Allison PrejeanLake Charles43.4
4, Kaylee KinneySulphur HS40.3
5, Millie FreySacred Heart40
Tie-down roping
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Jacques TrahanHackberry72.3
2, Brad HesnorSacred Heart-VP65.6
3, Hazen MartinSulphur HS62
4, Justin PlaisanceCut Off54.1
5, Kase BusbyHicks HS52.7
Breakaway roping
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Kylie ConnerWelsh80.4
2, Hooter MurphyCentral School59.5
3, Camryn RichardSam Houston HS53.8
4, Bailey MuddGrand Lake HS53.2
5, Avery LandryLafayette Christ.50.3
Steer wrestling
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Grant SoileauSacred Heart-VP85.6
2, Kacen GanttMt. Olive Christ.81.1
3, Brad HesnorSacred Heart-VP71.5
3, Matthew WeeksKeatchie67.6
5, Jacques TrahanHackberry54.1
Goat tying
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Annamarie PierceCloutierville70.5
2, Alyssa GaryIowa HS68.8
3, Kallie DeveerDutchtown HS64.1
4, Meadow RaymondOak Grove HS59
5, Katelyn SchlangSt. Louis Cath.58.2
Team roping
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Caleb CaroThibodaux112
Coy BaxterCenterville Acad.
2, Hazen MartinSulphur HS110.8
Gatlin MartinSulphur
2, Luke DuboisParkview Bapt.110.8
Ty AymondPine Prairie HS
4, Judd MorrisonS. Beau HS108.2
Hadley MorrisonS. Beau HS
5, Brayden AymondPine Prairie HS88.6
Hadley DunnehooReeves HS
Pole bending
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Hooter MurphyCentral School105
2, Allie FreySacred Heart70.2
3, Kaylee KinneySulphur HS55.7
4, Avery TateRayne HS45.7
5, Gracie WilksFalse River Acad.38.5
Bull riding
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Trevor HebertSt. Amant HS68.3
2, Kolby StellySulphur43.2
3, Taylor AllenLivonia HS35.1
4, Jace TrosclairS. Terrebonne HS31
5, Brandon BrownDeQuincy26
Boys cutting
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Clayton SharpeIowa60.7
2, Kolby StellySulphur47.9
3, Lane TouchetIowa29.1
Girls cutting
Pl., AthleteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Kinley LeblancIowa58.8
2, Mille FreySacred Heart55
3, Kaylee KinneySulphur HS45.9
4, Savannah FordHolden23.2
Reined cow horse
Pl., AtheteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Kinley LeblancIowa38
All-Around Cowboy
Pl., AtheteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Brad HesnorSacred Heart-VP175.8
2, Jacques TrahanHackberry169.4
3, Matthew WeeksKeatchie127.9
4, Grant SoileauSacred Heart-VP118.6
5, Hazen MartinSulphur HS117.4
All-Around Cowgirl
Pl., AtheteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Hooter MurphyCentral School284.1
2, Kylie ConnerWelsh156.9
3, Kaylee KinneySulphur HS114.7
4, Annamarie PierceCloutierville105.5
5, Ali MurphyBell City HS114.4
Rookie All-Around Cowboy
Pl., AtheteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Justin PlaisanceCut Off84.9
2, Judd MorrisonS. Beau HS67.9
3, Bray AymondPine Prairie HS51.3
4, Ross HebertKinder HS44.2
Rookie All-Around Cowgirl
Pl., AtheteCity/SchoolPts.
1, Meadow RaymondOak Grove HS90.6
2, Katelyn SchlangSt. Louis Cath.81.4
3, Alyssa GaryIowa HS73.8
4, Sydnie RomeroWelsh54
Short go-round winners
Bareback riding —w Owen Brouillette, St. Francisville, 67
Saddle bronco — Isaac Richard, St. Edmund, 65
Barrel racing — Kylie Conner, Welsh, 16.013 seconds
Tie-down roping — Hazen Martin, Sulphur HS, 10.3 seconds
Breakaway roping — Hooter Murphy, Central School, 2.4 seconds/Bailey Mudd, Grand Lake HS, 2.4 seconds
Steer wrestling — Jude Leonards, Bell City HS, 5.95 seconds
Goat tying — Annamarie Pierce, Cloutierville, 7.43 seconds
Team roping — Kasey Busby, Hicks HS/Jacques Trahan, Hackberry, 8.7 seconds
Pole bending — Hooter Murphy, Central School, 19.79 seconds
Bull riding — Taylor Allen, Livonia HS, 81
Boys cutting — Clayton Sharp, Iowa, 70
Girls cutting — Millie Frey, Sacred Heart, 73
Reined cow horse — Kinley Leblanc, Iowa, 74
1st go-round winners
Boys cutting — Lane Touchet, Iowa, 70
Girls cutting — Savannah Ford, Holden, 74
2nd go-round winners
Boys cutting — Clayton Sharpe, Iowa, 72
Girls cutting — Kaylee Kinney, Sulphur HS, 73
