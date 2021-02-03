Sulphur Tor senior Ashtyn Lilly hit a big career milestone Saturday, scoring his 1,000th career point in a 59-40 win at home over Merryville.
Lilly started the week needing 50 points to hit the mark. He scored 14 on Tuesday against Welsh, 17 Friday in a District 3-5A game against Sam Houston and hit the mark on the money Saturday. He hit 1,000 with 2:30 left in the game on a layup off a pass from sophomore guard Pierce McCormick.
Lilly, a three-year starter, credited his teammates with helping him to reach the scoring mark.
“They (teammates) make me play better when they give energy,” Lilly said. “They were all hyped for the game.
“You can’t score without someone passing you the ball, so my teammates have contributed to this as well.”
Lilly is the first Tor to break 1,000 career points in more than a decade.
“He has matured both on and off the floor a great deal,” Sulphur head coach Adam Coleman said. “It has been very rewarding as a coach. We have built a coach-player relationship with Ashtyn that will last a lifetime.”
Lilly is also a force on the defensive where he averages 10 rebounds a game.
“More than his scoring, he controls the game by how he rebounds the ball,” Coleman said. “He is a little undersized for the position he plays, but he plays much bigger than his
He is averaging 21 points a game despite switching from guard to forward.
“He went from playing on the perimeter last year to completely buying into the vision we had for the team,” Coleman said. “He has scored the ball incredibly well for the team this year.
“Sometimes, he is in situations that he is not comfortable or accustomed to, but he has done a terrific job for us. He will be incredibly missed after this season. He has started more games than any other player over the last three years.”
The Tors are 14-4, its most wins since winning 15 games in 2010-2011.
“This is the best season we have had at Sulphur in more than a decade,” Lilly said. “I am glad that Coach (Coleman) finally came here and gave us all a chance to turn this organization into a winning program.”
Sulphur traveled to Lafayette Tuesday, but no results were available at press time. The Tors will travel to Comeaux on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.