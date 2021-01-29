LAKE CHARLES — Former McNeese triple jumper and three-time Southland Conferencechampion, John Lemke, has been named the athletic department's Director of Compliance, AD Heath Schroyer has announced.
Lemke, a Lake Charles native, earned his bachelor's degree in accounting in the spring of 2017 and his MBA in December of 2018, graduating with a 3.5 grade point average.
From 2018 until taking over in compliance, Lemke served as the track and field jumps coach where he also aided in teaching life skills to the student-athletes, fundraising, and assisting with compliance duties.
"I'm excited to add John to our administration staff," said Schroyer. "As we continue to build our administration team, John is a young man that checks all the boxes I'm looking for. He's extremely bright and passionate about the University and department. He wants to make a difference and I have no doubt that he will. He will be a great asset to our department now and into the future."
As the Director of Compliance, Lemke is responsible for ensuring coaches, staff, student-athletes and athletics department affiliates are compliant with NCAA, Southland Conference and University rules and regulations and will work closely with Senior Woman Administrator and Senior Associate AD Bridget Martin.
As a student-athlete, Lemke became the school's record holder in the triple jump at the 2018 Southland Conference Outdoor Championships, winning gold with a mark of 53-feet, 4.25-inches.
Throughout his career, he was a three-time NCAA East Preliminary Round qualifier (2015, 2016, 2018) and placed 15th at the 2018 U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
At the 2017 SLC Indoor Championships, Lemke won a gold medal in the triple jump and a bronze in the long jump. He ended his career with five medals won at league championships.
In addition to his stellar performance on the track, he was also a winner in the classroom where in 2018, was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District Team and was a three-time SLC All-Academic recipient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.