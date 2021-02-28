The feel-good bubble had to burst sometime, and when it did it blew up in a big way.
Returning to Cowboy Stadium six months to the day after hurricane Laura ravaged the area, McNeese State threw a homecoming of sorts.
But Incarnate Word crashed the party.
Behind the play of true freshman quarterback Cameron Ward, the Cardinals routed McNeese 48-20 Saturday afternoon in the Southland Conference opener for both teams. The loss was the first in a home opener for the Cowboys since 2004.
For UIW it was the season opener, as its game last week against Sam Houston State was postponed until April.
"Rough one," McNeese head coach Frank Wilson called it. "We took one on the chin. They had their way with us."
Wilson was coaching his first game inside Cowboy Stadium and said he was disappointed with the outcome.
"We have to do a better job of putting our kids in the right position and they have to do a better job of making plays," he said.
Stopping Ward would have been a good place to start.
Making his college debut, Ward finished 24 of 35 for 306 yards and four touchdowns, three of those coming in the first half when the game was decided.
Each of his scoring tosses went to a different receiver, as he hit 11 Cardinals in all.
UIW head coach Eric Morris showed no mercy on the Cowboys, having backup quarterback Kyle Yeager throwing for the game's final score with 33 seconds left. It led to a testy meeting between the head coaches during the postgame handshake.
"We are good," is all Wilson would say afterward, downplaying the moment.
What wasn't good was the McNeese defense, which gave up big plays and missed several key tackles during an ugly first half that saw the Cardinals score on five consecutive possessions.
"We need to tackle better and fly around more," said Cowboys linebacker Mason Kinsey. "We are going to have to put this behind us. The next time we are in "The Hole" we will put on a show."
The Cardinals put on the show, finishing with 518 yards of offense, which didn't include Ce'Cori Tolds' 100-yard kick return for a score in the first quarter that gave them a 14-3 lead.
It was part of a five-possession stretch that saw UIW score four touchdowns and a field goal. Ward threw scoring strikes of 35, 56 and 27 yards as McNeese (1-1) struggled to contain the Cardinals receivers during that span.
"They had several big plays and we didn't have enough," Wilson said. "We have to tackle well and we didn't do that."
McNeese also gave up 209 yards on the ground, 117 of those going to Kevin Brown on 10 carries.
The Cowboys tried to make things interesting, cutting the lead to 31-10 late in the third quarter on Carlos Williams' 9-yard run. However, a second-chance field goal of 48 yards by UIW's Carson Mohr changed momentum back to the Cardinals.
Mohr missed his first try but an inadvertent whistle blew on the field. After a meeting of the officials, it was ruled a do-over and Mohr made the most of his second chance, ending hopes of any miracle comeback.
The Cowboys did show signs of life in the second half, as quarterback Cody Orgeron got into a rhythm. He scored on a 12-yard run — his third rushing TD of the season — to end the Cowboys' scoring.
However, most of the game he was under heavy pressure. He finished 18 of 32 for 202 yards and ran for another 72 on 18 carries. He was sacked four times for minus-24 yards.
Injuries on the offensive line contributed to the lack of protection, as an already thin group lost two more during the game.
"We are short on our linemen right now," Orgeron said. "We have to get healthy, I have to play better, we have to play better.
"The first half they jumped on us, and some schemes up front and we have to respond better."
Some of McNeese's problems were self-inflicted, as they were flagged 13 times for 111 yards in penalties.
"We will lick our wounds and look to improve," Wilson said.
And put a little bit of air back in their feel-good bubble.
