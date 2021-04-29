Westlake sophomore Tristan Gooldy will get a chance at two state championships next week in Baton Rouge after medaling twice at the Region 2-3A meet Wednesday at Abbeville High School.
Goodly posted a season best 45 feet, 9 3/4 inches, to win the regional triple jump title and placed third in the long jump (21-5 1/2).
The Class 3A state meet will be held on May 7 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium along with the Class 2A meet. The Class C, B and 1A meet will be held on May 6 while the Class 5A and 4A meet will be May 8.
Sulphur junior Brandon Daigle also turned in his best formance of the seaosn with a throw of 172 feet, 4 inches to win the Region 1-5A javelin title at Northwestern State University on Wednesday. Daigle beat his previous best throw of the 2021 season by nearly 10 feet.
Also qualifying for the state meet from Sulphur was junior hurdler Bridget Trahan, who placed in the 100-hurdles at 16.17 seconds.
Sam Houston qualified its 4x800-meter relay team (Nehemia Ceasar, Michael Bertrand, Landon Kelly, Ethan Peloquin) after a second place finish at Northwestern with a time of 8:28.30, and Blake Thurman won the 200-meter wheelchair race (48.87 seconds).
Vinton’s Brycelyn Bujard won the Region 2-2A pole vault title Tuesday at Episcopal-Baton Rouge after clearing a height of 10 feet, 3 inches.
