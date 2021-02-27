One day into the LHSAA state wrestling championships at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, two-time defending Division III champion Basile is once again in the lead while Sulphur sits in eighth place in Division I.
Basile leads the Division III team standings with 115 points with 10 wrestler still alive in the championship bracket semifinals. De La Salle is second with 92 points followed by Archbishop Hannan (89), Brusly (71) and St. Louis Catholic (59), who has five wrestlers in the semifinals.
Sulphur had five wrestlers move on to the semifinals and has 94 points. St. Paul’s leads the Division I standings with 168 points.
The semifinals start today at 10 a.m. The finals will start at 5 p.m.
Division I
120 — Sulphur senior Doc Miller pulled an upset in the second round, pinning No. 7 Lucas Maneckshaw of East Ascension in 1:12. He reached the quarterfinals after pinning Jesuit’s Ferdie Laudumiey in the third period but lost to No. 2 Jacob House of St. Paul’s by pin drop to the consolation bracket. Miller moved into the consolation semifinals after pinning Parkway’s Gary Smith in 1:21. He will face the loser out of No. 1 Dylan Lauriano (Holy Cross) and No. 4 Kent Burandt (Brother Marin).
126 — Sulphur senior Kyle Thibodeaux rolled into the semifinals with three consecutive wins by pin of 31 seconds or less without giving up a single point. He will meet No. 2 Ethan Castex of Brother Martin in the semifinals.
138 — Junior Trent Trout, ranked No. 5 at 138-pounds, managed to hold off No. 4 Jordan Griffin (Live Oak) to reach the semifinals today. With 1:42 left in the third period of his quarterfinal match, Trouth trailed Griffin 12-10 but got one point for an escape with 1:09 left and a two-point takedown with 1:02 left to edge Griffin 13-12. He will face top-seeded Jacob Frost of Holy Cross in the semifinals.
160 — Sulphur senior Daniel Burton reached the quarterfinals before falling to No. 1 Peyton Ward (St. Paul’s) by pin 20 seconds into the third period. He will face Evan Kelley (Central-Baton Rouge) in the consolation quarterfinals.
195 — Sulphur sophomore and top-seed Corey Hyatt is still in the driver’s seat at 195-pounds. He will face No. 4 Jermaine Vessell of Catholic-Baton Rouge in the semifinals. Hyatt won his first match by pin, beat Brother Martin’s Julian Tapia 8-1 in the second round and pinned No. 8 Corey Holmes (East Ascension) in 2:31 in the quarterfinals.
220 — Sulphur sophomore Brayden Laidlaw upset No. 4 Nicolas Malek of Brother Martin to reach the semifinals, where he will face No. 1 Ashton Freeman of Zachary. No. 9 Laidlaw pinned Malek with 50 seconds left in the second period in the second round, then pinned (4:19) No. 5 Ian Lyons of St. Paul’s in the quarterfinals.
285 — Sulphur senior No. 4 Caleb Harris won a pair of matches by pin, including a win over No. 5 Bobby Simpson of Byrd in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal match with No. 1 Gavin Soniat of East Ascension.
Division III
106 — Two Southwest La. wrestlers reached the semifinals in No. 2 Luke Caballero (St. Louis Catholic) and Bryce Fontenot (South Beauregard). Fontenot beat Basile’s Kye Smith in the quarterfinals 14-8, while Caballero pinned Evangel Christian’s Joseph Gilreath in 1:08. Caballero will face No. 3 Kristian Scott (Dunham) in the semifinals, while Fontenot will take on No. 1 Preston Curtis (John Curtis Christian School).
113 — Basile’s Jay Guillory and St. Louis Catholic’s Henry Hebert advanced to the semifinals. No. 3 Hebert will face No. 2 Jeremiah Yearby (Evangel Christian), No. 1 Guillory will take on No. 4 Nicholas Vu (Haynes Academy). Guillory pinned De La Salle’s Bryce Oufnac in 1:32 in the quarterfinals while Hebert had a bye.
120 — Basile’s Luc Johnson, the No. 2 seed, is a win away from appearing in the 120-pound finals. He won his first match in 18 seconds, then stopped De La Salle’s Shane Barbarin in 1:23. He will face No. 3 George Kim (St. Michael the Archangel) in the semifinals.
126 — Basile’s and second-ranked Andre Johnson won two matches by decision to reach the 126-pound semifinals, where he will face No. 3 Timothy Routon (Church Point). Johnson opened the state meet with a 7-4 win over Antonio Barraza (St. Michael the Archangel) followed by a major decision win over Jase Davis (Brusly) 15-1.
132 — Basile senior Alex Menier moved closer to his fourth consecutive championship Friday with a 40-second pinfall win over Church Point’s Collin Morgan to advance to the semifinals where he will face No. 4 Liam O’Connor (De La Salle).
138 — A pair of SWLA wrestlers reached the semifinals at 138-pounds. Sixth-ranked Daniel Thomas of St. Louis Catholic upset No. 3 Gerrett Davis in the quarterfinals with a 7-4 decision while No. 4 Brevan Fields (Basile) pinned Thomas Jefferson’s Jace Jordan in 1:11. Fields will face No. 1 Zachary Lauland (De La Salle) in the semifinals, while Thomas will matchup with No. 2 Gavin Gautier (Archbishop Hannan).
145 — Basile’s Parker Fontenot, the No. 4 seed, will meet up with No. 1 Marc Martinez (Brusly) in the semifinals today. Fontenot had little trouble in his first two matches, pinning Haynes Academy’s Abdallah Karkoutli in 2:18 followed by an 18-4 major decision over Evangel Christian’s Thomas Bean.
152 — Basile sophomore No. 3 Luke Fontenot won two matches by pin to advance to the semifinals where he will face No. 2 Michael Gilreath (Evangel Christian). St. Louis Catholic’s Graham Montet lost to No. 1 Preston Gautier (Archbishop Hannan) in the quarterfinals but worked his way through the consolation bracket to advance to the second day of the tournament. Montet will face the winner out of Gilreath and Fontenot with the winner moving on to the third-place match.
160 — Basile’s Baylor McCoy lost his opening match but sits a win away from advancing to the third-place match. He will face the winner out of No. 1 Grayson Pennison (Archbishop Hannan) and No. 4 Giovanni Cusimano (De La Salle).
170 — Half of the 170-pound semifinals will feature SWLA wrestlers. No. 4 Landon Royer of DeQuincy won hits opening two matches by a combined score of 20-0 and will face No. 1 Mark Pennison (Archbishop Hannan). Second-ranked St. Louis Catholic wrestler John Renia escaped with a 10-9 win over No. 6 James Baldwin (Dunham) and will face No. 3 Christian Johnson (Bossier) in the semifinals today.
182 — Basile sophomore Christian Bergeron will take on top-ranked Shad Sheffie (St. Michael the Archangel) in the 182-pound semifinals. Bergeron, the fifth-seed, beat No. 4 Wade Rist (Archbishop Hannan) 6-5 in the quarterfinals.
195 — Top-ranked Baylor Waggoner of Basile needed barely a minute to win his first two matches at the state tournament and will meet up with No. 5 Aaron Couty (Brusly) in the semifinals today.
220 — St. Louis Catholic’s Henry Milligan pinned South Beauregard’s Gavyn Elliot in three minutes to advance to the semifinals where he will face No. 3 Bryson Walker (Brusly).
285 — Basile’s Anphrony Guillory and South Beauregard Trey Jeffries could meet in the 285-pound finals if they can get past some touch semifinal matchups. No. 5 Guillory will wrestle No. 1 John Drake (John Curtis Christian) in the semifinals, while No. 3 Jeffries will matchup with No. 2 Brennan Kass (Kaplan).
