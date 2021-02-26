LAKE CHARLES — McNeese soccer returns to the pitch this weekend to host Houston Baptist and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Southland Conference games.
Both games will be played at the Ward 3 Power Center Soccer Field. McNeese will play Houston Baptist at 3 p.m. on Friday and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Due to COVID protocols and limits, fans on team pass lists and McNeese students will only be allowed to attend. Live stats will be available on the McNeese Athletics website at McNeeseSports.com.
McNeese (1-1-0) will once again be shorthanded which will allow other players to step in and take advantage of their playing time.
“We are heading into another weekend shorthanded,” said head coach Drew Fitzgerald. “Several players will have an opportunity to step up and play. If history holds, both matches will be a battle.”
McNeese last played a game on Feb. 12, picking up a 2-0 Southland Conference home opening win against Nicholls. The Cowgirls were scheduled to play at Incarnate Word on Feb. 19 and at Abilene Christian on Feb. 21, but inclement weather postponed both games.
Houston Baptist (0-3-1) is coming off a 2-0 home loss against Northwestern State while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-2-1) will play its first game since a 4-0 win over Texas A&M International on Feb. 13. The Islanders will play at Lamar Friday night before facing McNeese on Sunday.
