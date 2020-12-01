Sulphur, LA (70663)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 49F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch.