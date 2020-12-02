More than a decade ago, the Sulphur Tors were a regular fixture in the Class 5A basketball playoffs, but have struggled in recent years with just one playoff birth in the last nine seasons.
Second-year head coach Adam Coleman feels the 2020-21 squad could be the beginning of a turnaround for the Tor program.
“Our goal this year is for them to create a culture, brotherhood, family-type atmosphere in our program that allows them to have the most enjoyable, successful year,” Coleman said. “The byproducts will be that you see us win more games. I think we are a playoff team this year which is a dramatic difference from last year. I think it is attainable.”
The Tors jumped to a good start last week with a 52-25 win over Leesville to end a 12-game losing streak. Coleman pressed the Tors over the offseason to improve on the offensive side and is already seeing the changes.
“It is a second year of the same system, you will see a dramatic improvement of what we are doing,” Coleman said. “Our ability to shoot the ball is much improved. Our offense has dramatically improved because you have a couple of guys on the floor that can stretch the defense with their ability to shoot it. We had a preseason game where we made eight threes,” Coleman continued. “We didn’t have a single game last year that we did that. Everything in our offense looks better when you have the ability to put the ball in the hole.”
The Tors have also doubled their efforts on the boards. “We have placed a high emphasis on that in practice this year,” Coleman said. “They have taken to an aggressive style and seek block outs. If you do that, you are going to win the rebound war most nights.”
The Tors have several players back this year with starting experience, including senior forward Ashton Lilly, sophomore guard Pierce McCormick, and junior forwards Dawson Ortego and Kaleb Vizier, who just rejoined the team after football season.
“We are much deeper this year than what we have been,” Coleman said. “It is a good problem to have. We have a lot of guys fighting and competing for roles.” Lilly, a three-year starter, has moved to forward this year to take advantage of his rebounding ability while McCormick has improved over the offseason to become one of the Tors’ top scoring threats.
“He (Lilly) is showing great leadership,” Coleman said. “He is not as long as some big guys, but he is strong in the post. We are playing to his strength. It makes our team so much better. Pierce McCormick put in a ton of time this summer and has dramatically improved his ability.”
Coleman is looking for big contributions from the up and coming group of sophomores, including point guard Zavien Trent, McCormick, forwards Demarcus Williams and Kyler Judice, as well as hybrid player Khol Navarre.
“They are the group that we feel like we have implemented our culture and standards with those guys,” Coleman said. “They are winners and compete hard. They were 22-3 as freshmen last year. They have a knack and competitiveness. You will see a whole bunch of those sophomores with valuable minutes on varsity.”
Freshmen guards Donald Brown and Alijah Coleman could also see varsity time coming off the bench this season.
