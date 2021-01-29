KINDER — The Vinton Lions needed a buzzer beater Tuesday night to stay perfect in District 5-2A, beating the Kinder Yellow Jackets 46-44.
Point guard Jeffroy Powell grabbed a defensive rebound and passed the ball to Jaden Carrier just as he crossed half court. Carrier hit the game winning layup just before the buzzer.
Belquin Ceasar led Vinton (9-3, 4-0) with 15 points, and Deshawn Bias finished with 13 as the Lions increased their win streak to eight games.
Grant Cooley led Kinder (5-8, 0-4) with 15 points, and Trystan Pope added 10 points.
Vinton will travel to Pickering (4-7, 1-3) today.
Sulphur 45, Welsh 39
SULPHUR — The Sulphur Tors won for the fifth time in six games Tuesday with a 45-39 win over Welsh.
Senior forward Ashtyn Lilly recorded his eighth consecutive double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Pierce McCormick scored nine points, Kohl Navarre added seven and Dawson Ortego came off the bench to score eight points.
Sulphur (13-3) will travel to Sam Houston (11-12) today to open play in District 3-5A at 6 p.m., but the game is sold out due to 25 percent capacity rules. It will be the first game for the Broncos in their new gymnasium.
Welsh (5-14) was led by Will Green’s 13 points.
Jennings 60, Westlake 46
JENNINGS — Westlake dropped its third consecutive District 4-3A game Tuesday with a 60-46 loss on the road at Jennings.
The Bulldogs (6-5, 1-2) got a game-high 24 points from Chance Levi. Football star Trevor Etienne scored 14 points for the Dogs, while Donta Palfrey finished with 11.
Westlake (4-6, 0-3) got a combined 27 points from Novon Gray (14) and Jamaal Guillory (13).
The Rams will try to rebound by hosting Lake Charles College Prep (9-10, 1-2) today at 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Jennings 57, Westlake 51
JENNINGS — Westlake got as close as four points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t make up an early deficit in a 57-51 loss to Jennings Tuesday.
Jennings led 18-8 in the first quarter with Jill Fontenot scoring 10 of her 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Anna Claire Trahan scored 19 points and Niyah Breaux finished with 11 for the Lady Dogs (16-5, 2-2).
Keondrea Martin and Destiny Peltier scored 15 points each for Westlake (9-5, 2-3).
A Peltier bucket midway through the third quarter cut Jennings’ lead to 32-31, but the Lady Dogs pushed their lead back to eight points by the end of the quarter.
