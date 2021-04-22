MOSS BLUFF — When the pressure was on, No. 6 Sam Houston was at its best Wednesday in the regional round of the Class 5A softball playoffs.
The Broncos had six hits in two-out situations to beat No. 11 Live Oak 11-1 in five innings.
"How about those two-out hits?" Sam Houston head coach Beth Domingue said. "Our first two runs were with two outs.
"We played much better offensively today. Top to bottom, I felt like we (hit well). When we were getting out, we were just missing it, or (Live Oak was) making good plays. They had a day. They needed that. Getting some hard hits in clutch situations is good for them."
Sam Houston (26-5) advanced to the quarterfinals where it will face No. 3 and District 3-5A rival Barbe. The teams split a pair of regular-season games and shared the district title.
Sam Houston broke the game open in the fourth inning with four consecutive hits with two outs to score three runs and take a 7-0 lead. Lexi Dibbley hit an RBI double, and Brylie Fontenot drove in a pair of runs with a single through the left side.
Sam Houston won for the 14th time in its last 15 games.
"We are playing well right now, playing with confidence and having fun, so that is always a good thing," Domingue said.
The Broncos finished with 16 hits, led by Erin Ardoin and Fontenot. Ardoin went 4-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored, while Fontenot went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Dibbley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double, and Madelyn England went 2-for-3 with two runs and a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning. Kaylee Cooper went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a double.
Sam Houston scored its first two runs with two outs on RBI singles in the first and second innings by Fontenot and Mari Baldwin, respectively.
Live Oak (21-13) threatened in the first inning. Chloe Magee led off with a hit and Dibbley walked Shaun Leiva. But Dibbley settled down after catcher Kamryn Lafosse caught Magee stealing at third base with a pop-up and strikeout. Dibbley gave up four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
"I think after that first inning, that caught stealing was a huge momentum change in our favor, she definitely settled in," Domingue said of Dibbley. "That was a confidence builder to get out of that jam in the first inning."
The lone run the Eagles managed came on an error in the fifth inning.
Sam Houston 11
Live Oak 1, 5 inns.
Live Oak 000 01—11-4-1
Sam Houston 112 34—11-16-2
PITCHING: W — Lexi Dibbley. L — Kaylee Chandler.
TOP HITTERS: Live Oak — Chloe Magee 2-3 (run, double). Sam Houston — Kaylee Cooper 2-3 (2 runs, RBI, double), Erin Ardoin 4-4 (3 runs, RBI, triple), Lexi Dibbley 2-3 (2 RBIs, double), Brylie Fontenot 3-3 (4 RBIs), Madelyn England 2-3 (2 runs, RBI, HR), Mari Baldwin 2-3 (run, RBI).
RECORDS: Live Oak — 21-13. Sam Houston — 26-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.