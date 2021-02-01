MOSS BLUFF – The Sulphur Tors came out hot Friday in their District 3-5A opener, but Sam Houston surged ahead in the second quarter to win its first game in its new gym 58-46.
“We have had an issue lately when we get stuck offensively,” Sulphur head coach Adam Caldwell said. “Credit to Sam Houston, they did a great job changing defenses and keeping us off balance. The second quarter killed us.”
The teams traded two-point leads early before the Tors went on a 13-0 run led by sophomore point guard Zae Trent, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter, to take a 10-point lead, 21-11.
“I thought we turned defense into offense and that is where we get going,” Caldwell said. “When we are playing well defensively, that is when we are playing our best basketball. We took off in the first quarter.”
Sam Houston regrouped after a timeout and held the Tors to three points the rest of the first half, including a six-minute plus scoreless streak.
“I called a timeout there and challenged them,” Sam Houston head coach Rob Acord said. “I asked them how many three-stops in a row do we have, and we didn’t have any. I challenged them to start getting stops and we got five or six in a row right there, and that really was the difference. Once we got the lead, I don’t think we trailed again. That was a big run right there.”
Senior Tre Thompson tied the game at 23-23 with 1:38 left in the first half, and Grant Dixon scored off a steal by Nick Lemelle to put the Broncos up 25-23. Thompson finished with 24 points and seven rebounds while guard Dylan Chavis had 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
“They have been leaders,” Acord said. “Obviously, Thompson is our focal point. We had been without him and went 1-4 in that stretch.
“We are glad to get him back. He brings so much. Chavis, we have relied on him so much. We threw him to the fire last year. He knows his time is running out, and he stepped up and made plays,” Acord continued.
Sam Houston kept up its defensive pressure in the third quarter, holding the Tors scoreless for nearly six minutes to push its lead to 46-31.
Sulphur senior forward Ashtyn Lilly finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tors, and Dawson Ortego came off the bench to score seven points and grab seven rebounds.
