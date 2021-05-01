MOSS BLUFF — Sam Houston junior Andrew Glass had a walkoff hit Friday and the No. 4 Broncos edged No. 20 East Ascension 3-2 in the first game of a best-of-three Class 5A regional round playoff series.
The second game of the series will start today at noon followed by the third game, if necessary, at 2:30 p.m.
Trevor Jones led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single, East Ascension relief pitcher Landon Gautreau walked two batters to load the bases with one out. Glass drilled a hit to center field, and Jones scored the game-winning run. Jones, Glass and Ashton Fuselier went 2-for-3 for the Broncos.
Sam Houston starting pitcher Alex Norris was handed a no-decision despite recording six strikeouts and one walk and allowing two earned run on six hits in six innings.
Dylan Thibodeaux retired the side, including two strikeouts, in the seventh inning to earn the win for the Broncos.
Sam Houston 3, East Ascension 2
E. Ascension. 000 002 0—2-6-2
Sam Houston. 011 000 1—3-9-1
PITCHING: W — Dylan Thibodeaux. L — Dominick Regira.
TOP HITTERS: East Ascension — Landon Gautreau 2-3. Sam Houston — Ashton Fuselier 2-3, Andrew Glass 2-3 (RBI), Trevor Jones 2-3 (run).
RECORDS: East Ascension — 21-13. Sam Houston — 28-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.