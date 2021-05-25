McNeese State softball’s Sam Houston High School pipeline is alive and well.
Sam Houston senior all-district outfielder Erin Ardoin signed with the Cowgirls on Monday.
“I am really excited about it,” Ardoin said. “I am excited to play college softball at the next level.
“I am really looking forward to being a part of the team at McNeese. I really love competing.”
McNeese had three former Broncos this season in freshman right fielder Jil Poullard, sophomore outfielder Padyn Williams and senior infielder Tayler Strother. The trio helped the Cowgirls win the Southland Conference tournament and reach the NCAA tournament.
“Some of the girls I have played softball with are going to play at McNeece,” Ardoin said. “I am excited to compete with them and meet new people.
“I wanted to go to McNeese because I wanted to stay local and stay around my family. When I went on my visit there, it really felt like a good fit for me.”
Ardoin helped Sam Houston make a run to the Class 5A quarterfinals and win a share of the District 3-5A championship while batting .526 with 17 stolen bases, 13 RBI, two doubles, and three triples.
“Erin is a fierce competitor who is a true student of the game,” said McNeese head coach James Landreneau. “She has a great personality and family who has much experience in playing at the highest levels of baseball, which attributes to much of her success.
“She has been around the game for a very long time and truly embodies what it means to be a selfless leader both on and off the field.”
Sam Houston head coach Beth Domingue, who played for the Cowgirls from 2002 to 2005, thinks Ardoin will be invaluable to the Cowgirls.
“Erin is a well rounded athlete that I think will bring a lot to McNeese,” Domingue said. “She loves to work hard and isn’t afraid to compete. Her selflessness and “team first” mentality will make any team better.”
Athletic prowess runs strong in Ardoin’s family.
Her older brother Drew played for Blinn College and Lamar while her other older brother, Silas, currently plays for the University of Texas Longhorns. Younger bother Sam helped lead Sam Houston to the Class 5A semifinals this season.
Ardoin’s father, Danny, played collegiately at Texarcana Junior College and McNeese and went on spend five seasons in the Major League with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers.
