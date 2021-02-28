Basile won its third consecutive Division III state championship and five Southwest La. wrestlers were crowned state champions Saturday at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge.
Basile had wrestlers place in the top-six in 12 of the 14 weight classes to finish with 219.5 points while runner up De La Salle had 188 points followed by Archbishop Hannan (181.5), Brusly (150.5) and St. Louis Catholic (119) to round out the top five.
Sulphur finished seventh in Division I with 137 points.
Two wrestler from Southwest La. wrapped up the COVID-19 shortened 2020-2021 season undefeated in Basile senior Alex Menier (14-0) and Sulphur sophomore Corey Hyatt (12-0).
Menier scored 14-4 major decision over No. 2 Cade Hontiveros (Archbishop Hannan) at 132-pounds to win his fourth consecutive state championship. The only time Menier trailed in his three matches at the state tournament was in his semifinal match before, but he ended up beating De La Salle's Liam OíConnor 6-2.
Hyatt never trailed in five matches on his way to the Division I 195-pound state championship. He won three matches by pin fall, including the title bout taking down No. 2 Nawab Singh (Live Oak) in 2:31.
Hyatt became the first Tor since Ora Broussard in 2013 to win a state championship.
Basile senior Baylor Waggoner (11-1) lived up to his No. 1 billing to pin No. 2 Trace Morrow of Summerfield in 47 seconds in the Division III 195-pound championship match. Waggoner won four consecutive matches at the state tournament by pin with none lasting more than 47 seconds.
St. Louis had two state championship in sophomore Luke Caballero (14-4) and freshman Henry Hebert (11-6).
Caballero beat No. 1 Preston Curtis (John Curtis Christian) in the Division III 106 pound finals in a tight 4-2 decision. Caballero, the two-seed, narrowly reached the finals when he got a two-point nearfall with 27 second left in his semifinal match against Kristian Scott of Dunham for the only points of the match.
Hebert dominated Basile sophomore Jay Guillory, the No. 1 seed, to score a 13-4 major decision in the 113-pound finals.
Other top-six wrestlers from Southwest La.
Division I
Sulphur
120 — Doc Miller (8-5), Sr., 5th — pinned Dutchtown's Hiram Blanchard in 30 seconds in fifth place match.
126 — Kyle Thibodeaux (11-5), Sr., 6th — lost to Catholic-Baton Rouge's Ethan Ourso by pin (3:46) in fifth place match.
138 — Trent Trouth (9-4), Jr., 4th — lost to East Ascension's Jamarius Koshko by pin (4:45) in the third place match.
160 — Daniel Burton (9-6), Sr., 5th — beat Fontainebleau's Raymond Favaza 8-6 in fifth place match.
220 — Brayden Laidlaw (7-7), So., 6th — lost to Ian Lyons of St. Paul's 6-4 in fifth place match
285 — No. 4 Caleb Harris (12-5), Sr., 4th place — lost to Catholic-Baton Rouge's No. 3 Christian Mannio 4-3 in the third place match.
Division III
South Beauregard
106 — Bryce Fontenot (6-2), 8th grader, 4th place — lost to Dunham's Kristian Scott 8-4 in third place match.
285 — Trey Jeffries (6-1), Sr., 2nd place — lost to No. 1 John Drake (John Curtis Christian) in the finals by pin (2:25).
Basile
106 — Kye Smith (5-3), 7th grader, 5th — pinned De La Salle's Dylan Duvernay in 1:31 in fifth place match.
113 — Jay Guillory (11-3), So., 2nd — lost to St. Louis' Henry Hebert 13-4 in championship match.
120 — Luc Johnson (17-2), So. 2nd — lost to No. 1 Kaul Kayser (Brusly) 5-2 when Kayser escaped from his grasp with 18 seconds left to take the lead.
126 — Andre Johnson (18-4), Jr., 2nd — lost to Erath's Wiley Boudreaux by pin (1:05) in finals.
138 — Brevan Fields (19-6), Jr., 5th — pinned St. Louis' Daniel Thomas in 2:51 in the fifth place match.
145 — Parker Fontenot (14-6), So., 5th — beat Evangel Christian's Thomas Bean 17-1 in the fifth place match.
152 — Luke Fontenot (9-5), So., 4th — lost to Archbishop Hannan's Preston Gautier 10-5 in the third place match.
160 — Baylor McCoy (3-2), Jr., 4th — lost to Calvary Baptist's Christian Otzenberger 10-1 in the third place match.
182 — Christian Bergeron (6-3), So., 4th — lost 4-1 to Archbishop Hannan's Wade Rist in the third place match.
285 — Anphrony Guillory (15-7), Jr., 5th — pinned Bossier's Billy Broom in 4:44 in the fifth place match.
St. Louis
138 — Daniel Thomas (10-10), Jr., 6th — lost to Basile's Brevan Fields by pin (2:51) in the fifth place match.
152 — Graham Montet (5-4), Fr., 5th — won on a tiebreaker over Brusly's Aujyri Harris 13-10 in the fifth place match.
170 — John Reina (15-5), Sr., 2nd — lost to No. 1 Mark Pennison of Archbishop Hannan by pin (1:19) in the finals.
220 — Henry Milligan (15-3), So., 3rd — pinned Archbishop Hannan's Joel Marchand in 41 seconds in the third place match.
DeQuincy
170 — Landon Royer (7-4), Sr., 3rd — pinned Bossier's Christian Johnson in 1:17 in the third place match.
