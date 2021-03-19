NOTE: Information in this story is based on games from March 12-18.
Baseball
Sam Houston
Record: 16-0
Mar. 12-18: W 10-7 Alexandria, W 4-2 Tioga, W 11-0 Jena, W 3-2 Alexandrian, W 17-4 Airline.
This weekend: Sam Houston plays two home games today vs. St. Pius X (4 p.m.) and Dutchtown (7 p.m.) and one Saturday against Vandebilt Catholic (1 p.m.).
Next week: In a battle of nationally ranked teams, the Broncos, ranked 15th by maxpreps.com, will play Barbe, ranked No. 5, in a two-game series to open District 3-5A play. The first game is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Barbe, while the Broncos will host the second game Thursday at 4 p.m.
Highlights: In his last five games, Andrew Glass batted .533 with seven RBI and five extra base hits. He hit a walk-off home run in a 3-2 win over Alexandria Tuesday and had two triples and five RBI in a 17-4 win over Airline Thursday at the SPOT Classic. In the same time span, Dylan Thompson hit .615 with seven RBI, two doubles and a home run.
Sam Ardoin went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in the win over Airline at the SPOT Classic Thursday.
Sulphur
Record: 8-10
Mar. 12-18: L 19-1 Archbishop Shaw, L 11-10 East Ascension, L 14-4 Live Oak, W 8-3 Rosepine, L 7-6 St. Pius X (Texas), L 5-0 Dutchtown.
This weekend: Sulphur hosts Airline today (7 p.m.) at the SPOT Classic and Calvary Baptist on Saturday (1 p.m.).
Next week: The Tors open District 3-5A play on Tuesday at Southside (6 p.m.), then host the Sharks on Thursday (6 p.m.) and host Barbe on Saturday (1 p.m.)
Highlights: The Tors have struggled in the last week, but did pick up a quality 8-3 win over Class 2A No. 1 Rosepine at home Tuesday.
Kade McBride had two big hits and pitched a complete game to beat Rosepine. He hit a RBI single in the third inning to tie the game at 2-2 and a two-run double for the lead in the fifth inning. McBride went 4-for-4 with five RBI and leadoff batter Jake Brown went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Against St. Pius X, Gage Trahan went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI, including a solo home run in the second inning, and Dillon Bird went 3-for-3 with a two-run double in the third.
Westlake
Record: 10-3
Mar. 12-18: L 7-2 Rosepine, L 9-0 St. Mary’s, W 3-1 Anacoco, W 19-1 Lacassine.
This weekend: Westlake starts a three-game nondistrict series today against Vinton at 6 p.m. plus a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Next week: The Rams will travel to Lake Charles College Prep Tuesday (6 p.m.) and Mamou Wednesday (6 p.m.) followed by home games Thursday and Saturday against LCCP (6 p.m.) and South Beauregard (1 p.m.)
Highlights: After opening the Many tournament with pair of losses, 7-2 to Rosepine and 9-0 to St. Mary’s, the Westlake Rams rebounded on Mar. 13 with a 3-1 win over Anacoco and beat Lacassine at home Tuesday 19-1 in a nondistrict game.
Ethan Koonce and Avery Duhon combined to hold Anacoco to six hits.
Gunner Thornton went 1-for-3 with a RBI double against Anacoco and 2-for-3 with three runs, two RBI and a home run against Lacassine.
Also in the Lacassine game, Conner Dickerson hit a grand slam in the third inning.
Vinton
Record: 5-5.
Mar. 12-18: L 22-2 Northwood-Shreveport, W 1-0 Many, W 12-2 Hackberry.
This weekend: Vinton starts a three-game nondistrict series today at Westlake at 6 p.m. plus a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Next week: The Lions will open District 5-2A play at home Tuesday (6 p.m.) against DeQuincy and will travel to Kinder on Thursday (6 p.m.).
Highlights: Hadley Warner scored the Lions’ lone run against Many in the third inning on a sacrifice bunt by Rhett Tharp, and Noah Gary pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Against Hackberry, Lukas Bunting went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI, and pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and one walk. Gary went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs.
Softball
Sam Houston
Record: 15-4, 6-1 in District 3-5A.
Mar. 12-18: W 14-6 Zachary, L 7-6 St. Amant, L 2-0 Hahnville, W 14-1 Lafayette, 15-0 Lafayette, W 16-1 New Iberia.
This weekend: Sam Houston hosts DeRidder today (5 p.m.) in a nondistrict game.
Next week: Sam Houston travels to St. Thomas More on Thursday (5:30 p.m.)
Highlights: In the Broncos’ four-inning win over New Iberia Thursday, Alexis Dibbley went 3-for-3 with four RBI, including a three-run home run and struck out five in three innings to get the win in the circle. Kaylee Cooper went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a triple, and Mari Baldwin added a 2-for-3 performance with two runs and two RBI.
Sulphur
Record: 5-11, 2-3 in District 3-5A.
Mar. 12-18: L 10-5 John Curtis, W 12-5 Archbishop Chapelle, L 12-0 Iowa, L 10-8 Acadiana, L 11-1 Barbe.
Next week: Sulphur will host three games, Monday (4 p.m.) against New Iberia, Northside Christian on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) and Barbe on Thursday (4 p.m.).
Highlights: Bailey Chaisson hit a solo home run in the loss to Barbe and another one in the Tors’ 12-5 win over Archbishop Chapelle.
Against Chapelle, Sophia Tanner pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and two walks, and G. Higgenbotham went 3-for-4 and scored four runs.
Westlake
Record: 3-10.
Mar. 12-18: L 21-10 Welsh, W 8-5 Starks, W 24-5 South Cameron, L 13-3 Lacassine, L 12-2 Bell City, L 20-7 Jennings.
Next week: The Rams will open District 4-3A at Lake Charles College Prep on Thursday (5 p.m.).
Highlights: In the last five games, Christina Pryor (7-for-14, 4 RBI, 3 doubles) and Kelsey Johnson (7-for-11, 4 RBI) combined for eight RBI, five doubles and six runs.
Against Starks Saturday at the Grand Lake tournament, Westlake trailed 5-4 before Destiny Wilrye scored on a passed ball to tie the game in the sixth inning and Lady Fradieu scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Erica Guillory.
Vinton
Record: 6-5, 0-2 in District 5-2A.
Mar. 12-18: L 7-6 Lake Arthur, W 20-2 South Cameron, W 10-6 Merryville, L 11-1 Rosepine, W 10-8 Oakdale.
Next week: Vinton travels to Lacassine on Monday (5 p.m.), hosts DeQuincy on Tuesday (5 p.m.) and travels to Kinder on Thursday (5 p.m.).
Highlights: Brelyn Baus pitched a pair of complete games in wins over Merryville and Oakdale, a 9-strikeout performance for the Lions first District 5-2A win. Jaycie O’Conner pitched a no-hitter against South Cameron.
In the last five games, O’Conner (.600, 4 RBI, 7 runs, HR, double), Shalyn Lewis (.412, 5 runs, 3 RBI) and Shelby Leavings (.358, 6 runs, 5 RBI, 3 doubles) batted over .350.
