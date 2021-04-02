B.S. Walker Relays
At LaGrange HS
Boys
Team scoring
1, Sulphur, 174; 2, Sam Houston, 77; 2, Lake Charles College Prep, 77; 4, Iowa, 67; 5, LaGrange, 52; 6, South Beauregard, 28; 7, Westlake, 18.
Field Events
SP — 1, Marcus Francis, LCCP, 48-6; 2, Bronson Williams, SH, 40-6; 3, Albert Allen, SUL, 40-5.
DIS — 1, Marcus Francis, LCCP, 128-4½; 2, Brandon Daigle, SUL, 119-11½; 3, Darius Washington, LCCP, 117-1¼.
JAV — 1, Brandon Daigle, SUL, 156-2; 2, Dawson Lebrun, SUL, 118-2; 3, Matthew Almaguer, SH, 109-9½.
HJ — 1, Quinton Collins, Iowa, 6-0; 2, Kaleb Vizier, SUL, 5-6; 2, Chris Calloura, SH, 5-6; Ryland Miller, Iowa, 5-6.
LJ — 1, Tristen Goodly, WL, 41-2; 2, Kaleb Vizier, SUL, 39-2½; 3, McQuinton Montgomery, Iowa, 38-6.
TJ — 1, Ka’Bran Sinegal, LG, 19-11; 2, Tristen Goodly, WL, 19-9; 3, Tyrone Brass, Iowa, 19-5½.
PV — 1, Rory Richard, SUL, 11-0.
Running Events
100 — 1, Dillon Simon, LCCP, 11.41; 2, Kaleb Blalock, SUL, 11.41; 3, JaMorion Jackson, SH, 11.66.
200 — 1, Trevonte Citizen, LCCP, 23.44; 2, Kaleb Blalock, SUL, 23.63; 3, Kaden Blalock, SUL, 23.75.
400 — 1, Jacques Batiste, Iowa, 55.09; 2, Wyatt Fontenot, SH, 55.54; 3, Kevin Stevens, LG, 56.16.
800 — 1, Alex Myers, Iowa, 2:13.38; 2, Darius Charles, LCCP, 2:18.12; 3, Kason Comeaux, SUL, 2:25.16.
1600 — 1, Ethan Peloquin, SH, 5:06.92; 2, Kason Comeaux, SUL, 5:06.92; 3, Elijah Midkiff, SB, 5:19.97.
3200 — 1, Jonathan Wynn, SUL, 13:36.14.
110 hurdles — 1, Zakkary Boullion, SUL, 16.45; 2, Drew Brown, SB, 17.08; 3, Jesse Shuff, SB, 17.90.
300 hurdles — 1, Thaddeus Campbell, LCCP, 41.41; 2, Zakkary Boullion, SUL, 42.69; 3, Ka’Bran Sinegal, LG, 43.15.
Relays
400 — 1, Sulphur, 44.58; 2, Sam Houston, 44.62; 3, LaGrange, 45.15.
800 — 1, LaGrange, 1:32.66; 2, Sam Houston, 1:34.11; 3, Sulphur, 1:34.58.
1600 — 1, LaGrange, 3:45.02; 2, Sulphur, 3:47.72.
3200 — 1, Iowa, 9:54.81; 2, Sulphur, 10:03.38.
Outstanding field — Marcus Francis, Lake Charles College Prep; Brandon Daigle, Sulphur.
Outstanding track — Zakkary Boullion, Sulphur.
Girls
Team scoring
1, Sulphur, 151; 2, LaGrange, 112; 3, Sam Houston, 100; 4, Iowa, 59; 5, South Beauregard, 48; 6, Westlake, 11.
Field Events
SP — 1, Breegan Newble, SH, 31-5; 2, Morgan Eaves, SB, 31-2; 3, Nyjah Poullard, LG, 28-7.
DIS — 1, Alyssa Scott, SUL, 86-2½; 2, Addison Smith, SUL, 76-11½; 3, Sharice Hughes, LG, 58-10.
JAV — 1, Trinity Spooner, SB, 132-4; 2, Megan Steinhauser, SUL, 71-3.
HJ — 1, McKenzie Shaw, LG, 5-2; 2, Keelie Seaford, SUL, 4-10; 3, Madison Durban, SUL, 4-6.
LJ — Ashlyn Gott, SH, 15-5; 2, Bridget Trahan, SUL, 15-0; 3, Keelie Seaford, SUL, 14-11.
TJ — 1, Ashlyn Gott, SH, 31-6; 2, Katelynn Wilson, LG, 30-11; 3, Brooklyn Sisley, WL, 30-6.
Running Events
100 — 1, Jalah Bordelon, LG, 13.39; 2, Keelie Seaford, SUL, 13.69; 3, Jose Gaspard, SB, 14.22.
200 — 1, Jada Jones, LG, 28.99; 2, Dayla Simon, SB, 29.25; 3, Josee Gaspard, SB, 29.60.
400 — 1, Dana Shelton, SUL, 1:07.94; 2, Tra’liajahnae Jim, SH, 1:11.14; 3, Madeline Bearden, SH, 1:15.07.
800 — 1, Jailyn Underwood, Iowa, 2:40.53; 2, Ja’Marica Adams, LG, 2;41.02; 3, Madeleine Fitkin, SUL, 3:00.87.
1600 — 1, Tra’liajahnae Jim, SH, 6:29.90; 2, Kate Gill, SUL, 6:33.22; 3, Ashley Darbonne, SUL, 6:50.85.
3200 — 1, Chloe Kramer, Iowa, 14:29.85; 2, Kate Gill, Sulphur, 14:38.78; Jazmin Winford, Iowa, 15:04.11.
100 hurdles — 1, Brianna McZeal, SH, 17.46; 2, Macy Tate, SH, 17.73; 3, Kaleigh Kimble, Iowa, 18.97.
300 hurdles — 1, Jalah Bordelon, LG, 52.02; 2, Macy Tate, SH, 52.97; 3, Alayjah Negroni, SH, 55.53.
Relays
400 — 1, LaGrange, 52.86; 2, Sam Houston, 53.94; 3, Sulphur, 54.17.
800 — 1, LaGrange, 1:52.57; 2, Sam Houston, 1:55.34; 3, Sulphur, 1:57.90.
1600 — 1, LaGrange, 4:38.43; 2, Iowa, 5:08.67.
3200 — 1, Iowa, 12:00.64; 2, Sulphur, 12:23.85.
Outstanding field — Ashlyn Gott, Sam Houston.
Outstanding track — Jalah Bordelon, LaGrange.
