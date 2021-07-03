At the Sulphur Henning Cultural Center words were elevated to an art form(x2) on Thurs day, June 24.
Enlarged pages of poetry and short stories were exhibited on walls throughout the Henning House. To kick off the Henning Cultural Center “Writings on the Wall” exhibit, Deana Taylor, Eric Landry, Jessie Eagles Kelly, Kimberly Medicis and Sollette Doucet read from their works.
After the first poet fin ished, Assistant Director of the Brimstone Historical Society Henning Cultural Center Director Kat Godsey put newbies at ease.
“Claps are appreciated,” she said. “You can also snap when you enjoy a poem or even a line.”
Snapping the fingers allows the reader to continue in a way that, in some cases, robust clapping might not, and the snapping sounded hip, an anachronism, vibrating off the walls of the historical, high ceilinged and wood floored Henning House built in 1904.
The supernatural, the eternal, nature and relationships with self, family and lovers were topics that received claps, snaps and at times groans of been-there-done-that empathy.
Some of the words weighed heavy, like this final paragraph by William E. Elliott: “Some moments in life are like earthquakes, lasting but seconds, shaking life to its core, relieving enormous stresses that nest in hidden geology, and making room for new and clean slate at old edifices tumble down.”
There were brief interludes of light heartedness, for example this line from one poem, “The cockroach scurries in a hurry from a cabinet to your clothes.... and this poem, “A spider does not take pleasure in killing and eating its mate. No, that is a human trait.”
Ten-year-old Brayden Smith said he preferred listening to poems to reading them. He noticed the year a poem hanging on the wall was dated and promptly worked out the probable age of the poet. When the 76-year old read some of her works later, years seemed to fall away from her face.
This was no prosaic event. The next spoken word event will be held Thursday, July 8. Scheduled readings are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open mic is 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Coffee is served. Call (337) 527-0357.
