WESTLAKE ― Thus far 277,000 cubic yards of hurricane debris has been picked up here and 22,500 cubic yards remain.
Mayor Bob Hardey reported at Monday’s City Council meeting that debris haulers will be finished in about three weeks. He advised residents planning to demolish their homes to do so soon and get debris to the road in the next couple of weeks. Hardey said the city’s contractor cannot pick up debris on state roads or outside city limits.
In city business, the council approved the creation of an Economic Development District, within which the administration could increase taxes, a portion of which would be used given to developers as incentive to locate there.
In other news the council approved the hiring of Michael Boudreaux and Albert “Bobby” Ramirez as full-time officer with the Westlake Police Department.
Also, the mayor was authorized to request financial assistance from a state water enrichment fund and a local government assistance program.
Westlake City offices will be closed next Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving.
