Westlake residents who have damaged building materials, limbs, stumps and other trash remaining on their property are responsible for cleaning it up. All city-wide hurricane debris removal has been completed, according to the Mayor Bob Hardey.
“Remaining debris is the responsibility of the property owner,” Hardey said. “Certified letters will be going out giving property owners notice that they will have 30 days to remove the debris, or the city will have it done at the property owners’ expense. I also want to remind Westlake citizens that it is illegal to blow any grass clippings into the road and/or into the storm drains.”
Keeping the storm drains free and clear of all debris can help streets drain faster during and after rain.
An ordinance was introduced and approved to change the name of Louisiana Way to Dudley Dixon Drive at the Monday Westlake City Council meeting.
“He had the foresight to purchase the land to grow the city north,” Hardey said. “There’s no way we would be where we are today without it.”
Dudley Dixon served two terms on the Westlake City Council, and in 1982 he was elected mayor, serving six terms. The approximate onesquare mile of land was purchased from Olin Mathieson for $250,000. Named West Trace, it surrounds The National Golf Club of Louisiana and the clubhouse scheduled to open in August. This clubhouse will have a restaurant.
Westlake residents living in recreational vehicles and campers on their property while repairing storm-damaged homes will be allowed to keep doing so until August or possibly later as long as they are showing progress on repairs.
An ordinance was amended and approved for the annexation of property at 100 Westlake Avenue. This will expand Westlake’s boundaries to include all of the property on which the new casino will be built.
