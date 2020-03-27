West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has opened an outpatient testing site on its campus in Sulphur.
The site is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Patients are asked to pull through the ambulance bay and call 337-244-6356 upon arrival. Do not block the ambulance path. Enter the hospital through the decontamination door. After testing is complete, patients are asked to self-quarantine, along with their entire household, until test results are received from their provider.
Those with health care providers are asked to bring a referral. Federal regulations require a that a doctor sign off on each order.
“It’s also important that someone who tests positive receives follow-up care from their doctor,” Janie Frugé, WCCH CEO, told the Daily News Thursday. “If the test is negative, their doctor will want to find the cause for their illness.”
Those without a health care provider are asked to call 337-244-6356, in lieu of showing up unannounced. A doctor will be on-site to sign off on the order, and will contact the patient regarding their test result.
“We’re trying to get the information out that there are testing sites available in north and south Lake Charles, as well as here on the west side of the river,” Frugé said. In addition to WCCH, testing is also available at the drive-thru site at Burton Complex, 7001 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles, during the following hours:
Testing today, Friday, March 26, will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Residents may begin lining up at 12:30 p.m.
Testing will continue the following week on Tuesday, March 31 through Thursday, April 2, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day. Residents may begin lining up at 8:30 a.m.
Residents with questions about the Burton site are asked to call 2-1-1.
Drive-thru testing is also available at SWLA Center for Health Services, 2000 Opelousas Street, during the following hours:
• Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
• Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Patients must first call the SWLA Center at 337-439-9983.
COVID-19 testing is still being conducted at Moss Memorial in Lake Charles as well.
Patients must be referred by a medical facility or physician.
Arrive at the Testing Center, 1000 Walters Street, Lake Charles. Park in the back of the building by the circular drive/ramp or directly behind the Testing Center.
Enter the facility through the glass doors under the circular drive/ramp.
Utilize the designated phone in the area to call the Patient Access staff. Due to the dynamics of this evolving situation the referral process is subject to change and will be updated accordingly.
