West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital (WCCH) is pleased to announce the opening of the Community Health Center of WCCH.
The center, which is located behind the hospital, provides a variety of healthcare services to the community, including adult primary care, walk-ins, and specialty care for general surgery, gynecology and wound care with plans to expand service lines in the future.
The Community Health Center of WCCH is open to all patients – including those with Medicaid, Medicare, insurance and those without insurance.
“Since 1953, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has remained diligent in its mission of providing exceptional healthcare to the residents of Southwest Louisiana,” said Janie Frugé, chief executive officer for West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. “The goal of the Community Health Center of WCCH is to provide access to convenient, quality healthcare for the residents of our community, whether it’s preventive or in response to a non-emergent health need.”
The over 10,000 square foot center is equipped with 19 patient exam rooms, laboratory draw capabilities, and medical and surgical procedural rooms.
The Community Health Center of WCCH is one more way WCCH remains committed to caring for our community, every moment, every day.
The Community Health Center of WCCH is located on the hospital’s main campus at 703 Cypress Street, Suite A in Sulphur.
The center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.