There is a web-based tool available to business owners to assist them in getting ready for each new phase of reopening the state.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning announced that https://opensafely.la.gov is up and running. He said businesses can register their property to be notified when certain phases are open. Business owners will receive guidance and access criteria set forth by the Louisiana Department of Health as well as fire code and capacity guidelines.
“In addition to that, customers will be able to file a complaint if they go to businesses and feel that the mitigation standards and fire code standards are not being followed,” said Browning.
Registration will require that a business owner provide their email address and answer a few questions. They will then receive an email with all the requirements they need to meet. “The beauty of this program is that it’s online,” said Browning. “It’s a living document. Businesses never have to go back to the portal. As conditions change, as phases turn on, as new rules are strengthened or weakened, they’ll automatically receive notification.”
He said the site promotes self-enforcement and compliance.
Browning said that over the weekend, as churches and restaurants took advantage of using their outdoor facilities, his office received very few complaints, most of which were unfounded.
He said Louisiana Department of Health sanitarians and fire marshal deputies will be conducting compliance checks. “These compliance checks do not prevent you from opening,” he said. He said once Gov. John Bel Edwards announces the start of a phase, businesses listed in the phase can open with the rules provided.
When compliance checks begin later, whether complaint or priority driven, the business owner will received the results of the check via email. If, after the compliance checks are complete, businesses need more information, they can visit the contact page at lasfm.org to receive further guidance.
“Customers have a role, too.” said Browning. Any complaints about suspected non-compliance by a business in the state can be filed at https://opensafely.la.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.