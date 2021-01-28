Thanks to a tip received by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Vinton man was taken into custody for possession of child pornography.
On Monday, January 25, CPSO detectives acted on a tip in reference to Bradley S. Courmier, 29, of Ogese Courmier Road in Vinton, possibly being in possession of child pornography.
The following day detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at Courmier’s residence.
On Wednesday, January 27, detectives made contact with Courmier, who confirmed the allegations. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with seven counts of pornography involving juveniles. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $70,000.
Assisting in this case is the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. CPSO Detective Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator on this case.
