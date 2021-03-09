Vinton Elementary is the first school in Southwest Louisiana to receive a book vending machine — and one of only seven in the state. Pictured with the new machine are Jacob Edison; Clair Renfrow, an ATP parent; D’Laila Oneal; Angela Whitman, assistant principal; Dakota Lafleur; Lucius Miller; Pate Stine; Principal Lori Young; DarleeFaye Linscomb; Christina Linscomb, ATP Parent; Mason Johnson and Ivy Farnsworth.