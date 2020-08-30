- The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice and tarps to residents at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. One tarp per vehicle. The National Guard is working with the parish to make these commodities available in the more rural parts of the parish. More information is to come.
- The Red Cross has disaster supply and food sites at McMurry Park, 300 S Hazel St, Sulphur, and the Lake Charles Civic Center. Both will open at noon Sunday, Aug. 30. They will provide items such as cots, mops, brooms, buckets, PPE, snacks and bottled water. Partnering with the Southern Baptists, Red Cross will also be providing meals at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center. On Monday, two meal times will be provided at this location. Times TBA.
- To register for FEMA federal disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or register online at disasterassistance.gov. If you have insurance, contact your adjuster and begin the insurance process.
- Call United Way’s 211 to connect with resources for help.
- The National Guard will also begin COVID-19 testing again on Sunday, Aug. 30. Times TBD.
- Be cautious and aware of scams. The Louisiana Attorney General’s website has details at https://www.ag.state.la.us/.
- Starting today, Aug. 30, Operations BBQ is providing free meals to residents effected by Hurricane Laura at Wal-Mart, Hwy 14 - 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd.
