Spring is always eagerly anticipated, but here in the Southwest Louisiana arctic air — a Lenten season sans the prior celebration and the expectation of lifted restrictions on March 3 — has intensified the promise of a new beginning, as well as opportunities to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.
Carlyss resident Gary Moss didn’t wait. He was out Wednesday enjoying temperatures in the 70s, average winds of almost 5 mph with gusts of up to 19 mph and his favorite pastime, kite flying. In the air was a red, white and blue 15-foot bol kite. A bol is a large, circular somewhat bowl-shaped parachute modified so it spins in one direction. At home, Moss has a 20- and 30-foot bol, but these require more room. He can attach lights and pointed out the pocket that holds the battery. His largest kite is 525 square feet, a flow form he made.
Flow forms are large singleline parafoil kites, efficient and stable in moderate to strong winds. Parafoils come in a number of shapes and sizes. Large, multi-line kites are used for kite surfing and paragliding.
Moss said, as a kid he made kites with sticks, paper, water and glue.
Until the early 1600s, kites were typically used for the amusement of adults, according to the online History of Kites. In addition to finding out kites didn’t start out for kids, here’s more kite minutiae:
Each Good Friday, residents of Bermuda take to the beach to fly kites. The tradition began from legend that says a local teacher was attempting to explain to Sunday School students about Jesus’ ascension to heaven. The students were not grasping the concept, so the teacher purportedly launched a kite in the shape of a cross into the air to explain the matter. The students followed the teacher to the hilltop, set the kite flying and then the teacher cut the string and the students watched it sail.
In Bermuda, kite flying remains a much-anticipated Good Friday tradition.
There is a reason why the adage “March goes in like a lion and comes out like a lamb” is fitting. Early spring weather can be gusty and unpredictable so Moss said he chooses to take advantage of windy conditions and warm temps.
