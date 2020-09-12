WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing for new roads to re-election, President Donald Trump will go on offense this weekend in Nevada, a state that hasn't supported a Republican presidential candidate since 2004.
Trump will plunge head-on into a battle with local authorities in Nevada by holding public events there Saturday and Sunday after his initial plans for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas were blocked by state officials because they would have violated coronavirus health guidelines.
His campaign insisted on forging ahead with the trip — setting up a COVID-19 political fight that Trump's team relishes and underscoring the growing importance of Nevada in Trump's quest for 270 electoral votes as the race looks tight in a number of battleground states.
Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 and the state has trended further toward the Democrats in the last decade. But Trump's campaign has invested heavily in the state, relying on its ground game to turn out voters. Democrats, by contrast, have largely relied on virtual campaign efforts during the pandemic, save for the casino workers' Culinary Union, which has deployed workers door to door.
"Nevada Trump Victory has over 50 staffers in the state and has contacted over 2 million voters," said state GOP chairman Michael McDonald. "The Democrats are scared. They know President Trump has the momentum."
Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, told reporters in recent days that he was encouraged by where things stood in Nevada, but there has been a scarcity of public polling in the state. Nationally, polls show Democrat Joe Biden quickly losing a lead over Trump, recent polls in many of the battleground states suggesting a much tighter race.
Both candidates have spent about $4.5 million in Nevada while Trump has made $5.5 million in future reservations in the state and Biden has allocated $2.5 million, according to the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.
The Trump team originally planned rallies at airport hangars in Reno and Las Vegas, but those were scuttled by state officials due to concerns the campaign would not abide by COVID-19 restrictions. State Republicans blamed Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak for trying to hurt the president's reelection chances.
Instead, Trump is holding a new event in Minden, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Reno, Saturday night. He plans to host a "Latinos for Trump" round-table Sunday morning in Las Vegas, then hold an evening rally at a manufacturing facility in neighboring Henderson.
Privately, they welcomed the fight, believing it underscored a campaign theme: Trump's insistence that the nation has turned the corner on the pandemic, while Democrats, including Biden and governors, are hurting the nation's economy and psyche with stringent restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.