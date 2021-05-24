Does Vinton’s ordinance on dogs need more bite? Vinton City Mayor Pro Tem B.B. Lloyd brought the matter up for discussion at the council’s Tuesday meeting.
Lloyd describes himself as an animal lover and dog owner.
“But mine are trained,” he said.
He asked if other council members and the mayor fielded calls about animal noise and Mayor Kenny Stinson said he did. The call Lloyd received that prompted the discussion was from a resident being treated for cancer who has been prescribed rest. His neighbor has nine dogs and they were barking near his bedroom window.
“We can’t just sit idle and let them live in misery because that’s what we’re here for, to create policy,” Lloyd said. “I just want to make you aware of this situation and to help our citizens live in peace.”
In other matters, Stinson told of a phone call from state Rep. Les Farnum who updated Stinson on HB2 — which provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay Budget. Stinson said the town might also be the recipient of Community Block Grant funding for a future project.
“With the money flowing into the state from the American Rescue Plan of 2021, the city will be able to afford another project,” Stinson said. “The $600,000 will be going toward the $600,000 sewer lift station.
