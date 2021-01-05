Sulphur, LA (70663)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.