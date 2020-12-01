Sulphur, LA (70663)

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low around 50F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low around 50F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.