A Sulphur woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide in the city Thursday.
Kerri S. Monic, 32, of Walker Road, has been arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of second degree murder and drug possession.
Around 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the CPSO were dispatched to a residence on Walker Road in Sulphur in reference to a deceased male. When deputies arrived they located the victim, William S. Clark, 43, also of Sulphur, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
During further investigation it was learned Monic, who was Clark’s girlfriend, was responsible for the shooting. When Monic initially spoke with detectives she stated she was not home when the incident occurred. She later advised detectives her and Clark were having an argument, at which time she retrieved a handgun and shot him.
During the course of the investigation detectives also learned Monic was in possession of methamphetamine.
Detectives located what they believe to be the murder weapon inside Monic’s vehicle. She was subsequently arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with murder and possession of CDS II. Judge Kendrick Guidry set her bond at $515,000. CPSO Detective Travis Lavergne is the lead investigator on this case.
