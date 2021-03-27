Despite the pandemic, hurricanes and ice storms, Sulphur Twisters took the state title, winning in the finals against last year’s state champion, Covington’s Archbishop Hannan. The music and theme was all about storms, which was selected before the hurricanes in keeping with “Tornado,” pride, Coach Holly Land said.
“Overall, I feel we put a routine on the floor that was solid clean, entertaining, fun and precise,” she added.
The competition is a Universal Dance Association event. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association considers dance a non-sanctioned or emerging competition. Hand considers each dancer on the team, an athlete.
“An athlete is someone who is trained or skilled in anything requiring physical strength, agility or stamina,” she said. “These girls embody all of those qualities.
“One of my main goals as a coach is to have my dancers set goals and work to achieve them. Goals for right now, goals for tomorrow and goals for the future.”
One of those goals, written in an area where practice is held two hours a day, five days a week, was to become state champs.
“A day at competition twister practice can be tiring but very rewarding,” Senior Co-Captain Jill Broussard said.
The team is always hyping each other up and encouraging each other to push harder.
“The practice environment is always super positive and uplifting,” Senior Co-Captain Julia McCurry said. “We spend each practice dancing not only for ourselves, but also the person next to us, and that — our motto — has helped us out a lot this year.”
There is never a dull moment,” said Senior Captain Hannah Borel.
All of the girls trained at local studios growing up. Some continue to train in addition to being on the team. Seven seniors make up the team this year, probably the most diverse group of dancers, but the most supportive, according to Land.
Next year the team will compete on the national level in two events against teams from across the U.S.
