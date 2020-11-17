Donations from Sulphur native Leroy Ballou, Jr., (center) are unloaded from a trailer Thursday at the Knights of St. Peter Claver #108 on Maple Street. Donated paper products, cleaning supplies, food items and furniture collected by Ballou will be distributed to members of the surrounding community assist in their recovery from the recent hurricanes. Pictured with Ballou are Grand Knight Ronald Carrier, shown inside the trailer, and Terry Williams.