Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay provided answers to some of the questions he has seen on social media about the City’s current operations.
With regard to the curfew, all municipalities and unincorporated areas remain under the same curfew — 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. — set by the parish and enforced by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The curfew mandate was agreed upon by the Executive Policy group, which consists of mayors, police jury officials and local law enforcement officers.
There is still a boil advisory for the water in the City of Sulphur.
“We came off our last generator yesterday,” Danahay said. Now the Louisiana Department of Health has to collect water samples and test them. “As soon as we get the clearance from them, we’ll issue a press release,” he said. “We hope it will be by the end of the week. We notified them and it’s on their time schedule now.”
As to the discolored water some residents ssay is staining their clothes, Danahay said the City will provide residents with a detergent that will remove those stains.
The detergent can be picked up at the Sulphur Municipal Business Center, across from City Hall on North Huntington Street, or at any of the city’s water plants. Danahay said with the changing out of the filters ongoing at the Verdine Street water plant, those issues will subside soon.
Also, Danahay said the Sulphur fire and police departments have been fully operational since Hurricane Laura passed over the city. Police are patrolling as well as performing wellness checks when requested.
The fire department is responding to fire calls as well as doing inspections to see that generators are being used in a safe manner.
Danahay said there are hundreds of small water leaks throughout the city and asked that residents only call if water is “shooting out of the ground."
“We’re all very busy putting the city back together,” he said. “I can’t work these people any harder than they are already working. We’re extremely busy with the recovery phase in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. There are many, many decisions to be made.”
The mayor said city employees are working full-time. “Even though you may not see them, they’re there,” he said. Danahay and his department heads are working from City Hall and can be reached at 337-527-4500. He said the city’s website www.sulphur.org is updated regularly.
