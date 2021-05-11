The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce is planning its first foray into festivals. Chamber Fest is scheduled for Saturday, May 29. CSE Federal Credit Union is title sponsor.
To rev up community interest, antique, vintage and muscle car owners lined up their rides at The Grove in Sulphur Thursday, April 23.
Jerry Mayeaux, Ragley purchased his baby blue 1967 Ford Mustang in 2015. It took him five years to find it and he paid $20,000. He said it would have cost about $2,500 in 1967.
“My wife and I had one 52 years ago when we married,” he said. “She’s almost always with me, but today she’s home with the contractor.”
Kathy Yancey used her 1960 Cadillac to take a bride and groom from wedding reception to casino, trailing tin cans behind.
Sulphur resident Tommy Little brought his 1965 Cobra to The Grove. He was introduced to car clubs when he and his son — then age 13 — attended their first car show in Beaumont.
“I was so impressed with how much time they took to talk with him and other teens,” Little said. “That’s why I’m so glad these guys will be here on May 29.”
The car show is just one of the things to expect at the festival.
Jessica Olsen, events chair for the West Cal Chamber said other events include a 5K run, food trucks and other vendors and live music including the Charlie Wayne Band and Madison Crane with Infinite Bus.
“There’s a positive outlook for the year ahead, and we look forward to kicking it off with the Chamber Fest,” said Lena McArthur, WCCC Director. “CSE has been a vital partner in fulfilling the mission of the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce, and we are grateful for their continued support.
Contact Olsen at jmarca1@citgo.com or Lena McArthur at West Cal Chamber at lena@westcal.org for more information.
