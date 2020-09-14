NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
A public meeting will be held as follows:
DATE: September 15, 2020
TIME: 2:30 p.m.
PLACE OF MEETING: Sulphur City Council Chambers
500 North Huntington Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
AGENDA:
SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 AT 2:30 P.M.
THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 AT 2:30 P.M., IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 500 NORTH HUNTINGTON STREET, SULPHUR, LOUISIANA, TO DISCUSS AND ADOPT THE FOLLOWING:
CALL TO ORDER
INVOCATION
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING: August 10, 2020
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
1. ADOPT the millage rates for tax year 2020. ORD54-20 (Mayor Danahay)
2. RESOLUTION promulgating the results of a special election held in the City of Sulphur, Louisiana on August 15, 2020 – ½ Cent Sales Tax. RES48-20 (Mayor Danahay)
3. RESOLUTION authorizing the Request for Qualifications for Emergency Traffic Control Device Monitoring. RES49-20 (Mayor Danahay)
4. EMERGENCY ORDINANCE authorizing Mayor Danahay to enter into an Agreement with the most qualified applicant for the Emergency Traffic Control Device Monitoring. ORD55-20 (Mayor Danahay)
4A. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE authorizing Mayor Danahay to enter into an
Agreement with the most qualified applicant for the Emergency Traffic Control Device
Monitoring. ORD55A-20 (Mayor Danahay)
5. RESOLUTION authorizing the advertisement of bids for Emergency Traffic Control Devices. RES50-20 (Mayor Danahay)
5A. EMERGENCY ORDINANCE awarding low bid received for Emergency Traffic
Control Devices. ORD55B-20 (Mayor Danahay)
6. RESOLUTION authorizing the Request for Proposals for FEMA Program Management, Project Development, Grant Administration. RES51-20 (Mayor Danahay)
7. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE authorizing Mayor Danahay to enter into an Agreement with the most qualified applicant for FEMA Program Management, Project Development, Grant Administration. ORD56-20 (Mayor Danahay)
8. RESOLUTION authorizing the Request for Proposals for cleaning of debris in catch basins following Hurricane Laura. RES52-20 (Mayor Danahay)
9. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE authorizing Mayor Danahay to enter into an Agreement with the most qualified applicant for cleaning of debris in catch basins following Hurricane Laura. ORD57-20 (Mayor Danahay)
10. EMERGENCY ORDINANCE authorizing Mayor Danahay to sign emergency contract with GEC Inc. and Meyer & Associates, LLC to begin FEMA Damage Inventory of City Facilities and Properties. (Must be done within 60 days of event.).
ORD58-20 (Mayor Danahay)
11. RESOLUTION authorizing the Request for Proposals for Public Adjuster following emergency period. RES53-20 (Mayor Danahay)
12. EMERGENCY ORDINANCE authorizing Mayor Danahay to sign emergency contract with a Public Adjuster. ORD60-20 (Mayor Danahay)
13. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE authorizing Mayor Danahay to sign contract with a Public Adjuster (for period after emergency contract expires).
ORD59-20 (Mayor Danahay)
14. EMERGENCY ORDINANCE concerning the temporary suspension of applicable zoning ordinance to allow for temporary placement of travel trailers, motor homes, and/or mobile homes on residential property for living purposes during reconstruction of damages caused by Hurricane Laura. ORD61-20 (Mayor Danahay)
15. RESOLUTION awarding low bid received for Mimosa Heights Drainage Improvements – Phase I. RES54-20 (Mayor Danahay)
16. PUBLIC HEARING on ordinance amending Article IV, Part 2, Section 5 of the Land Use Ordinance of the City of Sulphur to provide for (h) Portable On-Demand Storage Unit (POD). ORD62-20 (Mayor Danahay)
17. PUBLIC HEARING on ordinance granting a rezone to Tonya LeBlanc Moak, 217 West Napoleon Street, from Business to Commercial for future development.
ORD63-20 (Mike Koonce)
18. EMERGENCY ORDINANCE amending Ordinance No. 1683, M-C Series, which declared a public emergency authorizing the use of funds the restoration of Police and Fire Protection, Water Quality and Production, Wastewater Collection and Treatment and any other service or product which have been limited as a result of Hurricane Laura. ORD64-20 (Mayor Danahay)
19. RESOLUTION authorizing advertisement for bids for the annual supply of pipe and fittings, limestone and asphalt mix and chemical supplies for the City.
RES55-20 (Mayor Danahay)
20. RESOLUTION authorizing Mayor Danahay to sign any and all Environmental Review documents for the Sulphur Housing Authority. RES56-20 (Mayor Danahay)
21. RESOLUTION approving liquor license for Liquor Lab located at 3921 Maplewood Drive, Suite 1. RES57-20 (Mayor Danahay)
22. RESOLUTION re-appointing Tommy Little to the Sulphur Housing Authority Board of Directors. RES58-20 (Mayor Danahay)
23. DISCUSS potential litigation and Resolution authorizing hiring of special counsels.
I08-20 (Mayor Danahay)
24. Public to Address Council. 3 MINUTES PER SPEAKER - ONLY SPEAK 1 TIME PER ITEM
ADJOURNMENT
The next regular City Council meeting will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 500 North Huntington Street, Sulphur, LA.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to attend this meeting, please contact Arlene Blanchard at 527-4571, describing the assistance that is necessary.
Arlene Blanchard, Council Clerk
City of Sulphur
101 North Huntington Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 527-4571
