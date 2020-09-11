Due to Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur City Council regular meeting that was scheduled for Monday, September 14, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers located at 500 North Huntington Street, in Sulphur.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to attend this meeting, please contact Arlene Blanchard at 337-527-4571, describing the assistance that is necessary.
