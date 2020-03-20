Meal sites
Heather Regan White | SDN

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is currently providing to-go breakfast and lunch meals for anyone 18 and under at various school sites around the parish.

Those meals can be obtained each day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at one of the following school locations free of charge.

Upon arrival, you will receive a hot lunch meal and a grab-and-go breakfast meal for the following day.

Meal Locations:

Bell City High School

Combre Fondel Elementary

Cypress Cove Elementary

DeQuincy Primary

E.K. Key Elementary

F.K. White Middle

Gillis Elementary

LeBleu Settlement Elem.

M.J. Kaufman Elementary

Maplewood Middle

Moss Bluff Elementary

Oak Park Elementary

Ralph Wilson Elementary

S.J. Welsh Middle

S.P. Arnett Middle

St. John Elementary

T.S. Cooley Elementary

Washington/Marion High

J.I. Watson Elementary

