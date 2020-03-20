The Calcasieu Parish School Board is currently providing to-go breakfast and lunch meals for anyone 18 and under at various school sites around the parish.
Those meals can be obtained each day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at one of the following school locations free of charge.
Upon arrival, you will receive a hot lunch meal and a grab-and-go breakfast meal for the following day.
Meal Locations:
Bell City High School
Combre Fondel Elementary
Cypress Cove Elementary
DeQuincy Primary
E.K. Key Elementary
F.K. White Middle
Gillis Elementary
LeBleu Settlement Elem.
M.J. Kaufman Elementary
Maplewood Middle
Moss Bluff Elementary
Oak Park Elementary
Ralph Wilson Elementary
S.J. Welsh Middle
S.P. Arnett Middle
St. John Elementary
T.S. Cooley Elementary
Washington/Marion High
J.I. Watson Elementary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.