Most U.S. residents won’t have access to a COVID-19 vaccine until around May or June of 2021, according to Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Meanwhile, the pandemic rages on; this week reaching the highest number of new daily cases and deaths since its beginning.
There was an average of one million new cases every week in November. On Wednesday, 178,395 new cases and 2,461 deaths were reported nationwide. The total of cases in the U.S. at noon Wednesday was 13,626,22 with a total of 269,763 deaths.
Louisiana and Calcasieu Parish are both mirroring the national scene with regard to numbers, deaths and hospitalizations. “The numbers are not encouraging,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a joint news briefing with Giroir on Wednesday. “They’re trending in the wrong direction.”
On Wednesday, the state reported 3,604 new cases, bringing the total to 241,335 cases and 46 deaths, bringing the total to 6,501 deaths.
In Calcasieu 34 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 10,764. As of Wednesday there were 249 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the parish. And Calcasieu won’t be seeing bars opening any time soon, as the parish is far from the 5 percent or below positivity rate required by the state in order to operate at a diminished capacity. Over the week of Nov. 19-25, the positivity rate in Calcasieu jumped from 11.3 percent to 13.5 percent. And the percentage is expected to jump even higher after infections contracted during Thanksgiving manifest as symptoms in the next few weeks.
This poses a real concern for state health officials. The number of COVID-related hospitalizations in the state doubled in November and with the expected surge from the aftermath of Thanksgiving, it’s a real possibility hospitals throughout the state could be overwhelmed. This isn’t just a danger for those sick with the virus. Lack of capacity could mean an increase in deaths from heart attacks, strokes, car crash injuries, etc.
As for hopes of “herd immunity” alleviating some of the damage the virus is causing, Edwards noted that the seroprevalence — the percentage of the state’s residents who’ve had the virus and are therefore considered immune — is at 10 percent.
According to the John Hopkins School of Public Health, depending how contagious an infection is, usually between 50 percent and 80 percent of a population need immunity to achieve herd immunity.
