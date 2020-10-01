Evacuees from Calcasieu Parish interested in evaluating their property will soon be bused home by the State of Louisiana.
Around 1,000 people who were without transportation were evacuated from Calcasieu Parish pre-Hurricane Laura by bus and sheltered primarily in hotel rooms in Southeast Louisiana. Another 1,000 were evacuated after the storm passed.
Those returning will be brought to Chennault Airport in Lake Charles and will continue home via parish or city transit buses. Red Cross representative Sid Ellington said about 30 families were expected to return Thursday.
“If you get to your house and you cannot live in your dwelling, you call 9-1-1 and they will arrange to have you brought back to one of the shelters where you came from,” said Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish Director of Emergency Preparedness, in a news briefing Wednesday.
Another alternative is to call 2-1-1, an information helpline overseen by the United Way. By calling 2-1-1 or visiting unitedwayswla.org to register, those returning can assistance with tarps, mucking out, chainsaw work, tree removal and more, according to Denise Durel, Executive Director of the United Way of Southwest Louisiana.
Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said many of the efforts surrounding hurricane recovery involve multiple agencies. “If you think of a relay race with a baton, that's what this is,” he said. “The coordination is critical. It's not like one group does this.”
Beam said the handoff of evacuees in Calcasieu Parish will be mostly be to non-profits, who will assist people in getting the services they need.
There are several non profit agencies, locally and from throughout the region, in Southwest Louisiana ready to assist storm victims, according to Durel. She said the immediate need to be met for those returning with no transportation of their own is food. She reported that the Salvation Army, Second Harvest and the Calcasieu Council on Aging have teamed up to acquire and deliver multiple days worth of food to the returning evacuees who have electricity. Durel said needs will be assessed on a case by case basis.
Durel said all of the agencies under the United Way SWLA umbrella are in need of volunteers, age 18 and older. “We think we're running at only about 25 percent of what we normally would expect in volunteers coming in to assist us,” she said. The broad impact of the storm as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are likely reasons for the shortage. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call 2-1-1 or visit unitedwayswla.org.
Gremillion announced the distribution centers in West Calcasieu and most of the rest of the parish will be closed after 3 p.m. this Saturday.
