When you have a great idea that will benefit others, don’t keep it inside. Brett Partin, Moss Bluff, works as an instrumentation guy at a local oil refinery. He has seen Treign fitness gear and athletic apparel, and because of the way the company spells ‘train,’ he always thought it would be cool for the company to have a Geaux Treign T-shirt.
After the hurricanes, Partin emailed the company to tell them so, and added that it would be nice if proceeds from the purchase of this particular design benefited hurricane victims in Southwest Louisiana.
He thought it would make them some money and help tell the rest of the world the story of what happened here in August and October 2020, a story that so few seemed to be aware.
“I heard back the next day,” Partin said. “They thought it was an awesome idea, and asked when I might join in on a conference call.”
Partin told them he wasn’t looking to make anything off the shirts. He just thought it would be a “cool” shirt, and perhaps they should consider making it in purple and gold.
“The company’s response was, ‘We’ll get our design team on it and shoot you something to look at,’” Patin said.
Within two months, the shirts were being produced and marketed.
A percentage of proceeds from the purchase of Geaux Treign shirts benefit the local Salvation Army, Partin said.
An Illinois teacher and coach Jason Hanson, who got serious about starting an apparel company in July 2016, started Treign. He wanted to name his son Treign, but his wife gave him a thumb’s down. In addition to this altruistic endeavor, Treign company profits have helped U.S. military veterans and educational initiatives for youth in Haiti.
•
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.