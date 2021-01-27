Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced 2020 property taxes notices are currently being mailed. Taxpayers can choose to pay their 2020 property taxes online on the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office website at www.cpso.com by using a Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express credit card.
You may also pay by phone by calling 1-888-877-0450. Taxpayers may also view and print their bill from the website. “We are always looking for ways to make it more convenient for the taxpayers to pay their taxes,” said Mancuso. “If you choose to pay online, there will be no lines to stand in and you will be able to pay your taxes 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
For those not wanting to pay their taxes online or by phone, they may pay them in person:
• 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (open through lunch), Monday through Friday at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Office in the Magnolia Life Building located at 1011 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 100, Lake Charles
Payments can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open through lunch), Monday through Friday at the Sulphur (West Cal) CPSO Law Enforcement Center, located at 1525 Cypress St., Sulphur. Payments can be made using checks, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. Cash is not accepted at this location.
Also for the convenience to the taxpayers, the Calcasieu Parish Tax Collector’s Office will have a representative to collect the 2020 property taxes on the following dates and at the following locations around the parish:
• 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, at the Vinton Law Enforcement Center located at
1302 Center St., Vinton.
• 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m Wednesday, February 10, at the DeQuincy Law Enforcement Center
located at 618 E Center St., DeQuincy.
• 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, February 11, at the Moss Bluff Law Enforcement Center
located at 115 Bronco Lane, Lake Charles.
Payments at these locations can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.
For information concerning payment of taxes, please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Division at (337) 491-3680. For information concerning assessment, address changes, and homestead, please call the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office at (337) 721-3000.
The deadline to make payment for the 2020 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is March 2, 2021. Any payments received after March 2, 2021 will be charged 1 percent interest per month and are subject to additional costs mandated by the Louisiana Revised Statutes.
