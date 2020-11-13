A representative from the Small Business Administration spoke to the Sulphur City Council Monday regarding low-interest loans they offer to help businesses and homeowners recover from declared disasters.
Susheel Kumar, SBA public information officer, said that the first line of defense for any property owner after a disaster is their insurance policy. “The first step after a presidential declaration (of a disaster) is to file a claim,” he said. “FEMA requires them, SBA requires them because duplication of efforts is a no-no.”
Paperwork from insurance companies outlining what the policy will cover can then be submitted to FEMA, which in turn may provide a property owner or renter a grant. Kumar said that grant requests can be denied for a variety of reasons, including minor grammatical errors, like a missing period in an address.
Kumar stressed that disaster victims should not give up after a denial. “A turn-down is not a final, final no,” he said. “You’ve got the right to appeal.” He advised anyone denied to call 1-800-621-FEMA to find out why their request was declined.
Once you’ve registered with FEMA, you are assigned a nine-digit number and can then apply to the SBA for a loan. Loans are available for home and property owners, renters, business owners and private non-profits.
Even if a business doesn’t sustain physical damage, if the disaster has made their business inaccessible, or unable to function due to loss of power, a loan may be granted. Loans range from 1 percent interest for homeowners to 3 percent interest for businesses.
Homeowners with a mortgage may qualify for a loan that would cover both damages and the mortgage balance. The SBA will consider refinancing on loans to lower monthly payments if the applicant meets certain criteria. The first loan payment is due five months from receipt, but extra time may be given if applicants meet certain criteria.
The deadline to apply for Hurricane Laura assistance from the SBA is Nov. 27. The Hurricane Delta deadline is Nov. 15.
Kumar urged everyone in the disaster zone to apply with the SBA. Even if an application is rejected by the SBA, it gets kicked back to FEMA for consideration. To apply, visit www.SBA.gov.
