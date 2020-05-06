The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana has announced it is offering emergency assistance grants to 501c3 nonprofit organizations in SWLA through a competitive grant process.
“The purpose of the grants is to assist nonprofits in returning to their full scale of services in a safe, effective and successful manner,” said Sara Judson, CEO of the Community Foundation.
Grants will range from $500 to $2,500 and will help purchase special items needed for non-profits to re-engage in services, since these items may not have been included in their current 2020 operating budgets.
“We anticipate items like masks and gloves for staff and technology to communicate with clients and volunteers virtually will be requested in some grant applications,” added Judson.
Non-profit organizations are invited to complete a simple, stream-lined grant application online at www.foundationswla.org by the May 15, 2020 deadline. Grant requests will be reviewed and awarded by May 29, so funds can be available for use by the grantee organizations as quickly as possible.
These grants are made possible because of the generous people and businesses that continue to make contributions to the Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund.
“We appreciate the chance to work through the Community Foundation who is knowledgeable about the current needs and will ensure our donation is used effectively and efficiently,” said Amy Miller, Supervisor of Cheniere’s Local Government and Community Affairs.
Donations can be made securely online at foundationswla.org or by mailing a check to the Community Foundation, P.O. Box 3125, Lake Charles, LA 70602. Judson adds, “Every individual and corporate donation to this fund is meaningful and truly makes a difference, whether it is $50 or $50,000, it all is put to good use in our own community of Southwest Louisiana.”
