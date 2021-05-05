The Westlake Group was one of the first companies to participate in the Sulphur Senior Center Partners in Elderly Program three years ago — and have continued their annual donation ever since.
“It’s not the only way they help our seniors,” said Sulphur Senior Center Coordinator Cynthia Beverly. “They have been generous in other ways, providing lunches and helping hand out commodities.”
Beverly said 601 Maple St. in Sulphur is a Calcasieu Council on Aging meeting place but contributions to the Partners in Elderly Program are not used by that organization. Sulphur seniors benefit.
“We’ve used the funds for bingo prizes,” Beverly said. “Sometimes those prizes are basic needs such as toilet tissue or hygiene products. We’ve also taken seniors out to eat, nothing extravagant, but some of them just don’t have the transportation or other resources to do that.”
Joe Andrepont, Westlake Group spokesperson and Calcasieu Parish Jury representative for District 13, and Victoria Ellender, Westlake Group, delivered the check in person.
“When these guys host bingo, it rocks,” Beverly said.
“I have to tip my hat to Westlake employees,” Andrepont said. “Giving to the Sulphur Senior Center is more than an upper-management decision.”
Andrepont added another reason Westlake Group supports the effort of the Sulphur Senior Center — the genuine care and earnest effort of coordinators Beverly and Barbara Daniels.
“They love these seniors and it shows,” he said.
Andrepont’s father, Francis, was on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and pushed for Meals on Wheels when that program first began, knowing of the many seniors who would benefit.
The Partners in Elderly Program is open to industry, business and individuals.
“We like to tell people that if they’ll agree to give $100 a month — or they can give a single check like Westlake Group — that we won’t bother them all year or ask for anything else,” Beverly said.
For more, call 527-4574.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.