Gov. John Bel Edwards is concerned about how the state is reacting to the continued stay at home order and with good reason.
Over the past 48 hours, there have been over 200 deaths reported by the Louisiana Department of Health.
At noon Wednesday, 90 more deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana added to the total that surpassed 100 deaths on Tuesday.
The state's health department reported an increase from 1,013 to 1,103 in the past 24 hours.
Calcasieu has another nine cases for a total of 282 in the parish and there was an additional death reported, bringing the total to 15. Calcasieu Parish has mirrored the entire state with its increase in fatalities this week.
The data continues to show the disproportionate number of African Americans dying from the virus. The group comprises 59.29 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
Nearly 60 percent of those who have died also suffered from hypertension. The second most prevalent co-morbidity is diabetes, present in 38.1 percent of those who died.
There have been a total of 121,928 cases completed and reported by the Louisiana Department of Health and commercial labs.
Of the nearly 2,000 patients hospitalized with the virus, 425 are on ventilators.
For more information about COVID-19 call the Louisiana 211 Network at 211 or text LACOVID to 898-211. Trained counselors are available 24 hours a day to those experiencing stress, fear and anxiety at 1-866-310-7977. All calls are confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.