“I was pretty buff back then,” said Dick Kennison, of a photograph that shows him standing in front of his sleeping quarters (“our hooch”) while stationed in Vietnam.
The Sulphur resident and entrepreneur was enlisted with the United States Air Force from 1966-69. His service included a tour in Vietnam and he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Today, Kennison and his millions of brothers and sisters in arms are honored on Veterans Day — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Kennison was stationed at the bottom of Monkey Mountain in the I Sector, north of Danang. “There were Marines, Army and Air Force all working on the same mountain at various sites,” he said. His squadron was responsible for identifying all aircraft, including B-52 activity, in the sector. “All branches worked together to keep the sector safe. It was supposedly the most secure area in Vietnam.”
But that was just above ground.
“On garbage detail, the Viet Cong were spotted crossing a mountain road and going into a tunnel,” said Kennison. Apparently the enemy had penetrated security through a system of underground tunnels. “That was the last time that happened,” he said.
Tunnels weren’t the only means of infiltration. “About a month after we learned that the Viet Cong had a member who was a cook in the mess hall,” said Kennison. “Security got really tight after that incident. I even showered with my M-16. Real handy,” he quipped.
Kennison said he is proud to have served in the Air Force in Vietnam, a conflict Americans entered in 1955 and left with the fall of Saigon in April of 1975. More than 58,000 Americans died as a result and nearly 304,000 were wounded.
However, Kennison was not proud of the way the war’s veterans were treated upon their return home. “I now know this was as much a political war as it was one to free an oppressed people,” he said. “That said, if I were able and called upon, I would gladly do it again, as I am sure most veterans would.”
Kennison said he considers himself blessed with the exception of the neuropathy in his hands, legs and feet, a condition caused by his exposure to Agent Orange.
The chemical, which is an herbicide and defoliant, was one of several used as part of the United States’ chemical warfare program Operation Ranch Hand from 1961-71. The Veterans Administration has only recently acknowledged that neuropathy is a result of the exposure to Agent Orange.
“I’m not complaining,” said Kennison. “A lot of vets have the same issues. I feel really bad for the young men and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan who come home with legs and arms missing. They are not being taken care of as they should be with a pension, great medical care and a home suited to their needs.
“This has to change,” Kennison continued with conviction.
After Kennison’s military service, he returned to the states and kicked off several decades of service to his community. He served more than six years as a Sulphur City Council member, chairing the body twice.
His memberships over the years include the Sulphur Rotary Club, The Knights of Columbus Council 8322, Maplewood-Hollywood Lions Club, the Chamber SWLA, the West Cal Chamber of Commerce, the Care Help of Sulphur Board of Directors, Chairman of the Mac Burns Memorial for 18 years, the Industrial Development Board, the West Cal Port Board and more.
He has been a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for 33 years. He was named Citizen of the Year in 2002 by the WCCC and Volunteer of the Year in 2005 by the City of Sulphur. He has received the Outstanding Service Award in 2002 by the Habitat for Humanity and the Presidents Award in 1980 by the Young Mens Business Club.
Kennison has been CEO and Chairman of Kennison Forest Products, Inc. since 1997. He and his wide Fran have four children and 11 grandchildren.
“I am not a hero,” said Kennison. “I’m just one guy out of millions who have served and would do it again.”
