Wednesday marked five months since Hurricane Laura razed a swath of south Louisiana. Nearly six weeks later, Hurricane Delta followed much the same path. The storms left behind more than a million tons of debris in Calcasieu Parish, the last of which is currently being hauled away.
In a joint news conference at Burton Coliseum Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards joined local officials for the announcement of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Recovery Framework. CPPJ Administrator Bryan Beam said the guidance document, based on FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Framework, “recognizes the need for a long-term, structured approach that is community-directed and keeps the community involved.
“It allows us to set our sights on long-term priorities, not just the short-term,” Beam said. “It also helps us be better prepared for future disasters. We don’t want them to happen, but they’re going to happen, and every time we need to learn so we can be better prepared.”
The framework breaks long-term recovery efforts into six “support functions” including community planning/capacity building, economic well-being, health and social services, housing, infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources.
Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said he was excited about the framework. He recalled serving as Police Jury president in 2006. “We were just coming off of Hurricane Rita and there was nothing like this in place at that time,” Danahay said.
The formation of the recovery plan Vision Calcasieu helped the area recover, but, though there was local funding, that was just a “drop in the bucket,” he continued. He said being able to draw support from the federal and state government as well will allow for a quicker recovery. “We are coming (back) a lot quicker than we did in 2006 after Hurricane Rita,” Danahay continued.
Beam said he is “exceedingly optimistic” about the recovery process because of the resilience of residents throughout the parish and the multiple avenues of assistance available to hurricane survivors. According to Tony Robinson, regional FEMA administrator, the federal government has distributed more than $1 billion to local residents and agencies to help toward recovery.
Gov. Edwards said he has sent a request to President Joe Biden for the appropriation of $3 billion in grant funding to help with housing, infrastructure, disaster mitigation and agriculture. He said the federal government has already sent “hundreds of millions of dollars” in assistance.
“Every disaster is different and every recovery is different, but they have to be driven by the people who live here to be successful,” Edwards said. “That’s why this framework is so important.
“It’s a very, very challenging environment, and that’s why I appreciate so much the work that’s been done and is being done,” Edwards continued. “Recovery under the best of circumstances takes a long time and it’s hard. And these are not the best of circumstances.” He also noted that these storms and the following recovery efforts happened in the midst of a global pandemic.
Following the conference at the coliseum, Edwards had a walking discussion at Chennault International Airport on storm recovery with Kevin Melton, executive director. Chennault was the area hub for an enormous array of responders, vehicles, materials and disaster aid for months after the storms, and is now continuing its own rebuilding efforts.
Edwards bumped fists with Melton after the update, then boarded a Louisiana State Police helicopter back to Baton Rouge.
For more information about the long-term recovery plan, visit calcasieuparish.gov/recovery.
